What is the new “soy dollar” and why it could be key to the Argentine economy

veronica smink

BBC News World, Argentina

12 September 2022, 11:07 GMT

image source, Getty Images Caption, The “soybean dollar” seeks to boost the Central Bank’s dangerously low reserves.

The Argentine economic crisis was once again in the news when the country surpassed the 70% annual inflation barrier last July, one of the highest in the world.

But an even more pressing problem for South America’s second largest economy is its severe lack of dollars.

The demand for greenbacks is very high in this country: the industry needs them to buy supplies to produce and the citizens to be able to acquire properties or to protect their savings from inflation, among others.

But the Argentine economy, which depends 70% on the domestic market, mainly produces pesos. So, while there are many who demand foreign exchange, there are few whoathey generate.

This is the reason why one of the most recurrent problems that Argentina has had is that its Central Bank runs out of reserves.

And without enough foreign exchange, the country cannot run its economy, a problem experts call the “external constraint.”

When, in addition, the dollars are not enough to meet the maturities of the external debt, Argentina falls into another of its cyclical problems: the default or cessation of payments (The country already has eight).

This panorama of shortage of foreign currency was one of the main challenges that the new “super minister” of Economy, Production and Agriculture, Sergio Massa, took on when he took office a month ago.

To solve it, Massa has appealed to a whole series of measures that seek to swell the coffers of the Central Bank.

But one of the most important, which began to be applied this week, was the creation of what the Argentine media have dubbed the soybean dollar.

What is?

This is a special price that will be received by those who export this vegetable, which is Argentina’s main source of foreign exchange.

Why do soy growers need a special quote?

Because today, when they export their product to the international market, they receive dollars that they are obliged to exchange for pesos at the official rate of the US currency, which is imposed by the government.

Today that price is close to $150 per dollar, nearly half the value of the US currency in the parallel market, which is around $280.

If to this price difference, which is known here as “gap”, is added that agro-exporters also pay “withholdings” or export taxes of 33%, the sector denounces that barely receives about a third of the international value of soybeans.

Faced with this dilemma, many prefer to store their harvest using a simple storage system called silobags, waiting for the peso to devalue, to sell their soy when they can charge more for it.

The “soybean dollar” seeks encourage them to liquidate those grains now.

Massa’s offer is that between September 5 and 30 those who sell their soybeans receive $200 for every dollar exported.

Thus, a ton of soybeans, which until now was worth about $53,000, will be worth $70,000, an improvement of 32%.

“The goal is to put incentives on the table based on an effort by the State, with price recognition for the producer in a very simple and transparent way,” Massa said during a press conference called to announce the “soybean dollar.”

image source, Reuters Caption, Economy “superminister” Sergio Massa managed to reach an agreement with the countryside, Argentina’s main source of foreign exchange.

This new price is added to a whole range of alternative dollars that Argentines have access to, such as the “savings”, the “card” and the “bag”, on which they apply various capital controls -or “cepos”- that they change its value.

international reserves

Massa acknowledged that his announcement sought to remove “uncertainty regarding the accumulation of reserves” of the Central Bank.

However, until now the government has not been clear about what the real value of those reserves is.

Although the Central Bank officially reports that it has “gross international reserves” close to US$37 billion, the amount of “net” or “liquid” money it has is much lower.

Most of the gross reserves are private deposits or currency swaps, and the financial entity does not freely dispose of them to maintain its monetary policy.

Estimates of how much “actually available” reserves are vary: some consultants say they could reach US$5,000 million, others assure that they have already reached zero.

But what everyone agrees on – and even Massa himself acknowledges – is that they are low, and it is vitally important for the country’s economy to increase them as soon as possible.

Especially for September 21 and 22, when Argentina must pay its main external creditor, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), two capital maturities totaling some US$2.8 billion, according to data from the Broda Study.

image source, Reuters Caption, Argentina urgently needs to fill the coffers of the Central Bank.

In 2018, the IMF granted the then government of Mauricio Macri the largest loan in its history, for US$57 billion. Macri’s successor, the current president Alberto Fernández, stopped the loan when he took office in December 2019, but the country was left owing US$44,000 million, a figure that represents a giant problem for a nation short of dollars.

Last March, the government signed an agreement with “the Fund” that obliges it to reduce its fiscal deficit and add international reserves, a commitment that would be impossible to fulfill without the dollars contributed by the agro-export sector.

temporary relief

In his press conference, Massa said that he signed an agreement with the representatives of the field that provides for the entry of “US$5,000 million guaranteed for the month of September”, which would bring significant relief to the state coffers.

For their part, the leaders of the rural sector welcomed this measure, but clarified that it is insufficient.

The president of the emblematic Argentine Rural Society, Nicolás del Pino, recognized that the “soybean dollar” represents “an improvement in the value of the product.”

But he said “is far from approaching the international price, as it happens in neighboring countries like Uruguay or Paraguay”.

Pino also wondered “what is going to happen in October” when this special price ceases to exist, and, along with the other agrarian leaders, he demanded from the government “a single dollar, without a gap, which is something that the entire system needs to be able to function properly.”