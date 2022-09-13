What did Keanu Reeves eat during his visit to Los Baltazares?

To follow Elizabeth Aguilar Seville Updated: 09/12/2022 16:18h

After the stir caused by the news that the actor Keanu Reeves chose Los Baltazares for dinner last Saturday, GOURME has contacted the establishment to inquire about the food with which they entertained the protagonist of Matrix.

Javier Fernandezowner with his brother Juan Carlos of the Dos Hermanas establishment, tells us all the details of the visit, which was planned in advance and was the climax to a scheduled trip by the actor with a large group of friends and motorcycling fans. “They had rented for two days the Jerez Circuit and for the third they closed the dinner in our restaurant, “explains the hotelier. Reeves owns his own motorcycle brand, Arch, and regularly organizes these types of trips with friends and clients.

The hotelier Javier Fernández poses with the actor Keanu Reeves

The actor opted for Los Baltazares for a specific reason, since one of his friends and members of the group he was traveling with, Eskil Suter, is a good connoisseur of the aforementioned restaurant. «The former pilot has a close friendship with José Luis Cardoso, and it was he who on his day took him to Los Baltazares. Suter had told Reeves about us and Reeves had shown interest in meeting us», indicates Javier Fernández, who declares himself an unconditional fan of Keanu Reeves for life.

The goal of the Fernández brothers was «show the wealth of products that exist in Andalusia», so they chose a native and quality raw material. “We take care of every detail, from the olives, which were cooked and seasoned, to the village bread, from Esperaa good bread with a hard crust and a dense crumb that we serve hot with a good extra virgin olive oil from Priego de Córdoba».

How could it be otherwise, the Iberian Ham could not miss, and they opted for the Marin Cartera company from Corteconcepción that has a limited production.

Then it was the turn of some longhorn razor clams from Isla Cristinawhich was served grilled with hollandaise butter sauce, followed by some torch-roasted prawnsand seasoned only with extra virgin olive oil and a little mayonnaise.

Seasoned potatoes warmed with choco eggs served to accompany a wild sea bass from Isla Cristina which they presented fried, and some clams, also from Isla Cristina. The main course was a grilled tuna neck with cockles.

Everything was served downtown, so that diners could try a wide variety of products.

The sweet note was put by a Palo Cortao mojito sorbet and a hot torrija and for the pairing they resorted to exclusively Andalusian wines.

Great night in Baltazares with the great Actor Keanu Reeves, thank you for your humility and closeness. pic.twitter.com/LwYXFj3DG2 – The Baltazares (@losbaltazares) September 10, 2022

japanese whiskey

The nice note of the evening was put by the Japanese whiskey ordered by Keanu Reeves. “He asked his we had with little hope of finding a yes and was very surprised when he found that we have a wide variety of Japanese whiskey brands to choose from, ”says Javier Fernández.

The actor acted as a showman at the end of the dinner, presenting himself to the winners of the biker meetings in Jerez the previous days. “It was incredible to see him at such a relaxed moment,” says the hotelier. When getting on the bus, got out before the driver started to say goodbye to Javier Fernández with a hug and the first to return.

