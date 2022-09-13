“We no longer worry about how we are getting older”

This Friday, September 9, ‘Journey to Paradise’ opens in theaters, a film directed by Ol Parker (‘Mamma Mia: Once and Again’, ‘Now and Forever’). The tape is a new collaboration, the fourth already on the big screen, by Julia Roberts and George Clooney in the roles of Georgia and David, an estranged couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making what they think would be a huge mistake and getting married. “When you’ve been in the industry for a while, you want to try other things and not worry about how you’re aging,” say the glittering stars.

“The most important thing for me was being able to work with the queen of romantic comedies. But she couldn’t, so I worked with Julia,” jokes Clooney at a virtual press conference before the media, including Europa Press. ‘Journey to Paradise’ is the fourth film in which the actors coincide, who previously shared shots on ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ and ‘Money Monster’.

“We met on ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’ We were with Steven Soderbergh, we sat on the hotel floor and we joked around for five hours. For us it has always been easy to work together. Julia and I were sent the script around the same time, I called Julia and said ‘she’ll only work if you do it’ and she said the same thing,” Clooney recounts.

The production marks a return to the romantic comedy of Roberts, whose last works are the dramatic series ‘Gaslit’ and ‘Homecoming’. “George and I were very motivated to make people laugh. We had a lot of fun on set. when we could hear everyone laughing,” says Roberts.

In addition to starring in the film, Clooney and Roberts They also act as producers. “When you’ve been in this industry for a while, you try to try other things and not worry about what a casting director thinks about how you’re aging,” the performer confesses. “I think Julia and I know that as you get older, you need to have other projects or else you’ll be relying on what people think of you,” he adds.

kaitlyn dever gives life to Lily, the daughter of the protagonist couple, who falls in love during a vacation in Bali and decides to get married and stay to live. “The message is do what you want, follow your heart. What I admire about my character is that she has a lot of pressure and she has to find her own perspective throughout the film,” the actress says of her character.

The cast also has Billie Lourd, daughter of Carrie Fisher, who plays Lily’s best friend. “I grew up with the funniest woman ever, which was my mom, so not being funny would have meant not being accepted into my family. I’ve had to be funny to survive“, the artist jokes about her attraction to comedy.

For its part, Lucas Bravo gets into the skin of Georgia’s boyfriend and shares some of the funniest scenes in the film with Roberts. “The film is very spontaneous. There was a good base to work from, but we improvised,” reveals the actor.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, the cast is completed by Maxime Bouttier, Senayt Mebrahtu, Talha Sentürk, Leo Castro, Murran Kain, Sean Lynch, Isaac Priest and Romy Poulier, among other performers. ‘Journey to Paradise’ arrives in Spanish theaters this Friday, September 9.