Tri revealed call for FIFA Date prior to Qatar 2022

This Tuesday, the Mexico National Team unveiled the player list summoned by Gerardo Martino to dispute the last FIFA Date, prior to the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022in which the names of almost all players that they ended up traveling to World Cup lands at the end of the year.

The name of Rogelio Funes Mori was the one who stood out in the list of the 31 players considered for the friendly against Peru and Colombiawhich will be played in the United States on Saturday 24 and Tuesday 27 September.

One of the big absentees from the call was the goalkeeper Charles Acevedoas Memo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota They are the three goalkeepers chosen by the Argentine coach.

Jesus Manuel “Tecatito” Corona Y Marcelo Flores they were not considered by Tata Martino either; the first is out, after a few weeks ago he suffered a serious injury in training with Sevilla.

For the front were selected Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin, Raul Jimenez, and Santiago Gimenezwhich will fight to secure one of the places in the Tricolor to play in the next World Cup, where Mexico will face Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

