This was the face to face of Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin on their arrival in Las Vegas

Canelo and Golovkin met face-to-face for the first time ahead of their fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Screenshot)

Throughout Monday, September 12, 2022, Saul Cinnamon Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin They arrived in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada to fulfill their commitment on Saturday the 17th. However, it was not until this Tuesday that they made their official arrival before the media. Although the program did not contemplate the confrontation between the boxers, the Kazakh decided to go on stage when he noticed the presence of his rival.

True to his sober and calm style, the first to appear before the fans was the native of Kazakhstan. With a fleeting step, he made his way to reach the stage and gave his first statements with humor as a flag. In the minutes of him before the microphone he declared his pleasure in returning to the venue, as well as the need to “eat more burgers and more tacos” to meet the challenge that involved gaining weight.

When he finished his speech, he posed in front of the cameras for a few seconds and then left the temple. At that moment, the song “El Rey” began to play, performed by Vicente Fernández, to anticipate the arrival of Saúl Álvarez at the venue, although it took a few more minutes until he was present near the stage.

Once he was near the stairs, Eddie Hearn, the fight promoter, showed up at the main venue and made a call to both sides From Stage. At that moment, without saying a word, Cinnamon Alvarez he walked to the center and, surprisingly, met his gaze with that of Gennady Golovkin. The eyes of both danced to the same rhythm a few centimeters apart and, although they did not say a word, the tension found no worthy corner to hide.

In addition to the president of Matchroom BoxingFour guards in charge of the event’s security were placed around the boxers to avoid any shock between the protagonists, as happened against Caleb Plant in a press conference. When the song of “El Rey” finished, those involved received the order from the promoter and turned around to look at the public, which, for the most part, chanted the nickname of “Canelo! Cinnamon! Cinnamon!”

Knowing the Mexican atmosphere that prevailed in the reception room of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cinnamon Álvarez decided to give his first statements at the microphone in his native language. In that sense, he declared himself ready to face one of his greatest rivals for the third time, as well as provide a worthy show in defense of his championship.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

“It is a very important fight for my legacy, for me, for the people who wanted to see it. I am very happy to be here and give a good fight to the people. (I want) to continue to be involved in this type of fight because it is very important to me (…) It is a special date for my country, fighting on such important dates makes me feel very happy and with your support. Thank you very much,” she assured.

During the round of questions after his official arrival, the boxer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, reiterated his intention to knock out Gennady Golovkin before the microphones of Aztec TV. However, he considered that he might not achieve his goal due to the strength that the Kazakh has shown throughout his career, since has never been shot down by any opponent.

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Cinnamon Alvarez will expose his undisputed 168-pound title for the first time. For his part, GGG will enter the super middleweight division at 40 years of age and dreams of outlining his retirement with a hypothetical victory against his staunch rival, which would give him the opportunity to hold the four major belts.

