This is how Carmen Campuzano rejected Sylvester Stallone

actress and model Carmen Campuzano was considered one of the most beautiful women in Mexico in the 90sbeing known for modeling lingerie for the Christian Dior brand, appearing on the cover of the magazine fashion and win various modeling awards.

Therefore, during his youth conquered several celebrities of the Mexican show business such as Andrés García and some Hollywood actors as Sylvester Stallone and Steven Seagalas revealed by the model in an interview on Tell me what you know.

“They were left wanting, I’m talking about a Steven Seagal and a Sylvester Stallone, but I’m not anyone’s war trophy,” said Carmen Campuzano.

In the words of the model, she says she does not feel sorry for having rejected these Hollywood celebrities, because she is now accompanied by the person she was destined to be with.

“I think I’m very lucky, God accommodates everything for good,” said the model.

Why did Carmen Campuzano reject Sylvester Stallone?

The model said that on one occasion she was promised to be the next protagonist of one of the films starring Sylvester Stallone. However, she refused because she didn’t want anything else to be asked of her in exchange for her success.

On the other hand, Carmen Campuzano stressed that her true passion was being a model, achieving great success without having to give an “exchange of meat”. It should be noted that she Campuzano became one of the most important models in the country.

The model also acknowledged in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that the actor Andrés García was one of his great loves, describing their first meeting as “a crush at first sight”.

However, he also recalled that the actor “did not know how to take advantage of what she offered him”, because during their relationship there were several infidelities and many separations, in addition to Campuzano’s addiction problems.

For his part, years later the actor Andrés García revealed that his relationship with Carmen Campuzano was one of the most important and interesting of his life.