They report the arrest of Raúl Enríquez, a former Tijuana player, for crossing two people into the US

The former Xolos player tried to cross two people in his truck to the United States, when he was arrested at the Otay Mesa port of entry

Raul Enriquezhistorical scorer of the Xolos from Tijuanawas arrested in the early morning of September 11, when trying to cross two women towards the USAillegally, so it was already presented to the authorities at the initial hearing.

As reported by the portal “North Point”the former player of the team of Tijuana tried to cross two people, in his Cadillac truck, at the USAby the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The former soccer player was surprised because the customs agent noticed two packages under a blanket, in the trunk. By lighting his lamp, he realized that they were two people who did not have the necessary documentation to go from Mexico to USA, reported the border media.

The two people were women and were arrested along with the former footballer of the Xolos from Tijuana. According to reports, the former soccer player stated that he was on his way to Santa Ana, California, to play soccer. His truck was also seized by authorities.

Enriquez He retired from professional soccer in 2018, with the Bravos de Juárez, but made history by becoming the top scorer for the Xoloswith 81 goals in his time with the border team.

Raúl Enríquez was part of the Xolos squad that was crowned in 2012. imago7

The soccer player also had a stint with the Jaguares de Chiapas, Dorados de Sinaloa and Mineros de Zacatecas, in addition to playing 54 Liga MX games.

The former scorer was presented to the authorities on Monday, September 12, for trying to introduce people without documents to the USA and has yet to receive a verdict on those allegations.

In the Xolos They still consider the former player as one of the most important footballers in their history, since he was at the time the team made the move from the second division to the highest circuit of the Mx League.