They find a rare mineral usable as fuel on the Moon

China has just announced three new unmanned missions to the Moon. Why? Well, because the samples collected by the probe Chang’e-5 in 2020 they just found significant amounts of an isotope of helium called Helium-3 in the regolith mole . Chinese scientists already have a name for the new mineral: Changesite-Y.

What is important and l Helium-3? Well, it turns out that this stable isotope with two protons and one neutron it is a promising fuel for fusion reactors. Today’s fusion reactors use deuterium and tritium to function, but these isotopes generate residues. Radioactive duos lose energy during the reaction and are complex to contain. Helium-3 is the only isotope known stable containing more protons than neutrons, making it a theoretical nuclear fuel richly clean and with a capacity to generate energy far superior to the current ones.

In theory, one of the new fusion reactors fueled by Helium-3 could fulfill the promise of a clean and virtually inexhaustible source of energy. The problem is that Helium-3 is an extremely rare compound on Earth. The mantle beneath the Earth’s crust is thought to be teeming with this isotope. The upper layers of the atmosphere they also have it, but in both cases the possibilities of extracting it are remote and very expensive. If confirmed, the existence of abundant amounts of Helium-3 on the Moon opens the door to a promising future of mining operations in the satellite.

Samples from the Chang’E 5 probe have not only served to find this element. In their day they have also served to corroborate directly the presence of Water on the moon.

The possible existence of a valuable resource on the Moon is possibly the best news we could hope for, because it would be a significant incentive for the different space agencies to redouble their efforts when it comes to establishing a permanent base on the Moon. China has already announced probes to study r in more detail the reserves of Helium-3. NASA continues with its Artemis program. Nothing better than a treasure to spur the participants of a race. [IFL Science]