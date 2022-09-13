They denounce unsafe path to medical school

Parents of students from the Academic Unit of Medicine (UAM) of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ), Fresnillo campus, denounced that access to the facilities is unsafe, for which they fear for the integrity of their children.

They stated that the access is very far from the main road, since those who travel from the capital must get off on federal highway 45 and walk approximately one kilometer to enter the school.

In addition, the 450 students attend classes very early, so they consider that the conditions of both transfer and arrival are dangerous due to the fact that there are no signs or bus stop nearby, nor public lighting.

Given this situation, the coordinator, Itzel Bethzaida Martínez Rucobo, reported that a consensus is being sought from students who go from Zacatecas by public transport to manage a university’s own truck, which is boarded in the capital and takes them to the institution.

“It is possible that the transportation runs from Zacatecas to Fresnillo be at specific times, in addition to deciding whether the boarding will be at a specific point in the city or from the Siglo 21 campus,” he added.

He explained that the director of the academic unit, Rosa Martha Covarrubias Carrillo, is already analyzing the project and whether it will be free or will have a recovery fee, so they hope that it can be operated this semester.

Likewise, Martínez Rucobo explained that negotiations have already begun with the federal deputy Benelly Herrera to rehabilitate the infrastructure of the rural road and, in conjunction with the city council, the installation of public lighting.

Finally, the coordinator recalled that the safety of the students is paramount for the university.