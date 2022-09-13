The story of how Ashton Kutcher went from being her “crush” to giving her her first kiss and being her husband

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher They are one of the most famous and admired couples in the world of entertainment with a relationship of 9 years old and two beautiful children.

Although their relationship started in 2013, The actors have known each other for many years. and they were always great friends, although she was in love with him.

This is how Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met

Mila and Ashton participated in the series That 70’s Show, in 1998, Interpreting Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, a platonic couple.

She was only 14 years old and he was 19, so he felt a bit awkward, and it is that in reality Mila lied to get on the show, saying she was 18, but when her true age was revealed, the producers were delighted with her, so much so that they let her stay.

Even her first kiss was with the actor during the recording of a scene for the series, and during an interview with People, Mila told how that moment was.

“I was like, ‘Oh, it’s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model! … Then I thought, ‘Do I have to kiss him? ‘She was so nervous and uncomfortable. She had the biggest crush on him.” said the actress in 2001, without imagining that he would be her husband and father of her children a few years later.

Though she did feel attracted to him when they recorded the series, he did not, because the age difference was something that bothered him.





Also, the actor left the series after 7 seasons, and decided not to renew his contract for an eighth, though he kept in touch with the entire cast, including mila.





“We always kept in touch after the series. We were looking for each other to see what was going on with the other: ‘Hey, my God! How are you? How is life going on?’ I wasn’t thinking of him romantically at all!”said the actress.

Later, Ashton married Demi Moore, and it already seemed impossible a love between Mila and himwell besides she was in a relationship with Macaulay Culkin.

Their love was meant to be and so their relationship began

Yet as what is meant to be will come to pass Mila and Macaulay broke up in 2011, and Ashton also coincidentally split from Demi.





In the Golden Globes 2012 Ashton and Mila met again and her love for him arose again.





“I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from behind. I was literally like, ‘Oh, he’s kind of hot. … And then he turned around and I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Kutch.’ I thought that was the strangest thing that I had ever been interested in this guy, and he was someone I had known forever,” she said. the actress.





And this time, Ashton also felt an interest in her, and in that year they decided to be “friends with benefits”, which did not work because both were already falling in love.

“Three months later it was no longer fun. We were incredibly open with each other in that way to talk about our feelings. And we started looking for other people and at the end of the night we talked and saw each other. We ended up having more fun and wanting more until I realized I was nervous knowing I was going out with someone else and losing him, and I talked to him. I told him I didn’t like this anymore. It was like, ‘You know what, I really care about you. And I don’t want to screw this up, so I’m going to leave before this gets big.’ And he told me ok”. Mila said.

This served Ashton to make the decision that would change their lives completely.and it is that he asked her to move in with him and there they began their relationship.

In the In 2014 they had their first daughter Wyatt, and they got engaged, and in 2015 they married forming a beautiful family.

In the 2016 they had their second son Dimitriand now, they live their love in a luxurious eco-mansion inspired by a barn, far from the city, and connected to nature in suburban Los Angeles.



