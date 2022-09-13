The stars are on vacation in Italy: photos from Capri, Rome, Amalfi

LItaly is confirmed one of the most popular holiday destinations for celebrities. Divi, but also supermodels, are practically all in Italy! The favorite destinations are Capri and the Amalfi Coast. But also Rome, Venice and Sicily. Here is a rundown of the stars on holiday in Italy.

The stars on vacation who choose Capri

Selena Gomez and Jlo

The singer, actress, child prodigy who made her TV debut at the age of 7, the youngest UNICEF ambassador, now in his thirties and icon of body positivitywas unleashed at Anema e Core with Gianluigi Lembo. Then he took a boat ride to the Amalfi Coast.

The New York diva just married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. After a detour to Paris, she came to Italy for a concert organized by LuisaViaRoma in favor of Unicef. The celebrity on vacation took the opportunity to spend a few days in full safety, away from the paparazzi.

The two stars, set mates in Django Unchained of 2012, they were at the most famous Taverna in Italy, theAnema and Core of Capri. But while Jamie Foxx went wild improvising a mini concert, DiCaprio, as a shy star, slipped away, almost hiding.

Sarah Ferguson and Eva Longoria

The Duchess of York also made a visit to Capri at Anema e Core, where she had herself immortalized together with Gianluigi Lembo.

The actress of Desperate Housewives she wrote “Dolce vita” next to a shot of her sitting in a restaurant. And in another she shows herself in a bikini, magnificent at 47 years old.

The celebritiy on holiday on the Amalfi Coast

Taylor Hill and Alessandra Ambrosio

The American supermodel has chosen Italy for part of her holidays. “I love you” with the Italian flag next to it he wrote on his Instagram, full of his photos on the Amalfi Coast. Needless to say, all beautiful shots. But besides looking beautifulhas also shown itself to grapple with Mediterranean cuisine. And you can also see it with a nice ice cream, in spite of the line.

Also for the Brazilian the chosen destination was the Amalfi Coast. The report of these tricolor holidays are well witnessed on her Instagram. And so we discover that he also indulges in fried fish and lemon sorbets.

Who prefers the cities of art

Angelina Jolie in Rome

In Italy to shoot as a director his next movie Without blood, Angie took some days off in the capital. And, surprisingly, went to the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus where she was paparazzi with her daughter Shiloh.

Vanessa Hudgens and Jason Momoa in Rome

The star of High School Musical, she spent a few days in Rome with her sister. The shots she posted on her Instagram drove the web crazy.

The mammoth actor of Aquaman he chose Rome to start his summer. «I love you Italy», he wrote on his Instagram next to some shots in the Sistine Chapel. These photos have maddened the most attentive who fear that our artistic heritage could be ruined, but they have made the fans proud.

Victoria and David Beckham in Venice

A gondola ride and among the wonders of Venice for one of the most “glam” couples. “A truly special experience, ”Victoria wrote on her Instagram“My family is so precious.”

Between lake and islands

Sharon Stone in Taormina

The actress relaxes in Sicily. And she testifies everything about her on Instagram. Even her body “imperfect on a perfect day,” she wrote on the social. If possible, she is even more beautiful than she is when she made everyone lose their minds in Basic Instinct.

Paris Hilton on Lake Como

The super fashion heiress prefers Lake Como. She posts a series of snaps on her Instagram in which she does everything to look like a diva. But she is a diva.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED