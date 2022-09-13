the official trailer is out

The new official trailer of the film The Talent of Mr. Crocodile is now available. The film is based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series. The film contains original songs performed by Shawn Mendes, written by The Greatest Showman writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It will be released in Italian cinemas on October 27, 2022. Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, written by Will Davies, The Talent of Mr. Crocodile stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman.

The Talent of Mr. Crocodile, here is the trailer

Mr. Crocodile’s Talent is a live-action for the whole family that tells the story of the crocodile Lyle and his adventures with the Primm family. Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, written by Will Davies, the film stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman. When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) move to New York, young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends.

Everything changes when he finds Lyle, a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, great music and who lives in the attic of his new home. The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must team up with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to prove to the world that you can find a family even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a great singing crocodile with an even greater personality. Mr. Crocodile’s Talent, is produced by Sony Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia and will be released exclusively in cinemas on 27 October 2022.

READ ALSO: Here is the trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the new film coming to Italian cinemas