The offer of the Kia Sportage in September that leaves it almost without rivals

In KIA They are very clear that the best thing they can do to continue being one of the most important brands in terms of sales in our country is to continue betting on the same formulas that have led them to success. And one of them is precisely to apply very good discounts on the best-selling models.

That is precisely why now the Korean brand, which can boast of being neither more nor less than the second with the largest market share in our country in 2022, has chosen to apply a good offer to its best-selling model in our country: the Sportage.

Kia Sportsage 2022

A KIA Sportage which has recently launched a generation, which can boast of having taken a more than important step forward in every way, both in terms of design, technology equipment, and which continues to be one of the benchmarks in its segment.

The Kia Sportage offer

Thus, as we can see in quecochemecompro.es, the Korean manufacturer has chosen to apply a discount of almost €3,000 to the most basic version of this model. In this way, the price of postage that arrives with a 150 horsepower engine and more than well equipped as standard no matter how basic the finish is, it is less than €29,000.

Kia Sportsage 2022

It is precisely this excellent relationship between quality and price of its models that has led to KIA to be one of the top brands in terms of sales in our country, among other things because there are many who prefer to bet on them rather than other general brands with higher prices.

It is no coincidence then that this model occupies neither more nor less than 11th place in our market, reflecting the good work of the Korean brand in a market as competitive as ours.