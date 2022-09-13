The “No” to Cristiano Ronaldo and the top of the group: Sporting continues to surprise

Ruben Amorim’s team continues to win in the Champions League, beating Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

This summer it was included in the special list of possible destinations in Cristiano Ronaldo: also because it would have been an important, suggestive return.

Impossible, though: at least for Ruben Amorimwho played in the national team for several matches with Ronaldo and now coaches him Sporting CP. And that, finally, he would have said “No” to the transfer, threatening to resign.

The Portuguese, as is well known, remained in Manchester to play the Europa League with United: and, perhaps, looking at the green-and-white formation he will have more than a doubt about the moment he lived in his career.

Also because Sporting continues to do well and surprise in the Champions League: the latest victim was the Tottenham by Antonio Conte, beaten between 90 ‘and 93’ by two goals from Paulinho and Arthur Gomes.

It is not just the goals, however, that surprise: it is the solid game, decided that Amorim has been able to convey since his arrival and which is now blossoming in Group D.

Group that Sporting leads with full points and, among other things, having scored 5 goals overall, without suffering any: important numbers.

In the first match, Amorim’s team managed to win against the Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt by 0-3, at home, thus repeating themselves at Alvalade with an excellent performance with the Spurs.

It is still early to understand where the Portuguese will be able to reach: it is certain that from “No” to Cristiano Ronaldo to the top of the group it was a short step, but especially unexpected.