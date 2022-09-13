The new Sony is a case that cools your mobile while you play

An unmissable accessory for anyone to turn their Sony Xperia 1 IV into a ‘gaming’ smartphone.

It’s been a few weeks now Sony announced its landing in the business of gaming for mobileand the truth is that Minato’s giant has not been long in coming to present us with its first steps in this regard: first it bought Savage Game Studios to develop its iOS and Android games, and shortly after confirmed his intention to focus his efforts on the gaming even with the possibility of returning an Xperia Play on the table.

In any case, Sony’s next thing won’t be an ultra-powerful gaming smartphone but an accessory for your current flagship the Xperia 1 IV, which will come close to precisely that concept smartphone to play thanks to a case that includes an active cooling system plus several USB ports for connecting peripherals, gamepadelectricity and everything necessary for a totally satisfactory experience.

As the colleagues from Android Authority told us, this new cover will be called Sony Xperia Stream and will arrive for complete the experience gaming Sony’s best smartphoneyou not only get an active cooler with fan but also the ability to use this case as dock desktop and expand connectivity with more ports of expansion.

What has not yet been revealed, as always happens, is the availability and the prices of this new Sony Xperia Stream, which for now will be exclusive to the Xperia 1 IV and will probably cost a lot of money in its first steps.

Getting into the matter, you should know that the Xperia Stream is a plastic back cover identical to the one that protects practically all smartphones in the world, although in your case not be the prettiestNeither the most comfortable nor the most ergonomic.

In fact, it is that we are before a fairly thick case that hides a complete cooling system for the mobile, something that was sincerely very necessary since the Xperia 1 IV heated up like a stove already from its first reviews.

So this back cover attaches like any other case to the Xperia 1 IV through the USB type-C connector, thus giving you multiple options gaming low utility Game Enhancer with which we can even control the speed of the fan.

Not only that, and it is that the Xperia Stream offers four connectors in the lower part, with a standard 3.5-millimeter audio-jack, an HDMI output, a USB type-C connector or an Ethernet port as protagonists… The video output reaches a 1080p max @ 120 hertz.

Finally, note again that We do not have the price or information on availability of the Xperia Stream, adding to the equation the possibility that similar cases coming to more devices in the near futurewith a clear example like the Xperia 5 IV.

We will have to be attentive to its landing in Spain and/or Latin America, because here the truth is that Palace things always go very slowly.

