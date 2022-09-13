The most beastly car that Jean-Claude Van Damme drives through the streets

Jean-Claude Van Damme has a wide variety of cars at his disposal, although there is a striking model in his garage that nobody loses sight of because it is the most “bestial” of his collection in which he walks through the streets. We show you…

Jean-Claude Van Damme over the years continues to attract attention on the big screen, showing that his talent is still valid with each film premiereplus the wide repertoire of films that accompany him in his career, making a small mention of the many that he successfully accumulates, such as: “Double Impact”, “Universal Soldier”, “Assassin’s Game”, “Dangerous Operation” and many more.

From Hollywood, on several occasions his name appeared on the list of the highest paid actors in the industry, accumulating a fortune that exceeds 250 million dollars, managing to add models to his extraordinary collection of cars that includes Ferrari, Lamborghini, Volvo among other acquisitions.

Nevertheless, There is a striking vehicle which they say is their favorite and the “bestial” par excellence, where they usually travel through the streets enjoying the benefits offered by the convertible among the wonderful automotive variety that exceeds a dozen in his garage, with the opportunity to select different ones every day of the week.

The star car is the Bentley Continental, which he boasts on social networks walking around the city with his pet, in the car that allows him to drive with a 4.0-liter V8 engine and 550 horsepower.accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in four seconds and reach the maximum speed of 330km/h.

no doubt that This prized model of remarkable performance on the road is one of those preferred by the Hollywood star. who does not miss the opportunity to recreate outdoors to enjoy all the benefits in technology, comfort and safety that this first-class equipment provides at the wheel.

+ Photo of Jean-Claude Van Damme in his Bentley Continental: