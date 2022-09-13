The look with the Anne Hathaway saw Alcaraz win is inspired by Jackie Kennedy

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea – Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz’s historic victory at the US Open 2022 was followed live by a multitude of familiar faces who did not want to miss the last Grand Slam tournament of the season. In the stands they were seen celebrities like Kendall Jenner and her partner, basketball player Devin Booker; Karlie Kloss, Jon Bon Jovi or Anna Wintour, and there was also the one who gave life to her assistant in fiction in the iconic The devil wears Prada. Sheltered behind generous sunglasses, Anne Hathaway He did not miss a detail of the match that pitted the Spaniard against Casper Ruud.

For the occasion, the actress chose a set far from what can be expected in this type of sporting event. Far from the polo shirts and sweatshirts that are usually seen in the stands, Hathaway surprised by choosing a lingerie dress in a bright, saturated shade of yellow over which she placed a knotted white shirt at the waist to add a more informal touch to the slip dress. Both garments are signed by Polo Ralph Lauren and she combined them with simple yellow strappy sandals. The most striking thing about his choice is the resemblance that it bears with a look of the iconic Jackie Kennedy.

It was in the late 1980s when Jacqueline Kennedy was seen at a New York event wearing the same color scheme as Hathaway. Although in her case it was a perfectly buttoned white jacket over a long sequined skirt, the visual result of both styles is identical. These are two versions of the same concept, one more formal and the other suitable for everyday use, which show that white and yellow, a rare combination, can become two colors that work perfectly together.

While Jackie added a pearl necklace, generous earrings and a bag At night to her eighties proposal, Hathaway opted for some discreet golden earrings and a small pendant, leaving her red lips as protagonists. Has her stylist, Erin Walsh, pulled the newspaper library to recover the eternal elegance of Jackie Kennedy?

If you want to copy his idea, these are the clothes chosen by Anne Hathaway to see Carlos Alcaraz become the youngest world number 1 in history: