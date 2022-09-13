The intimate journey of Alex Rodríguez in which he coincided with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

ORn year after their separation,Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, managed to rebuild their lives and live happy moments, each on their own. The actress decided to return with Ben Affleck. While the ex-Yankees player shares his heart with Kathryne Padgett.

Although, shortly after the separation of A-Rod and JLo, There was almost a reunion between the two, in which the actor Affleck would also have been present. According to information from the Sportskeeda media, in 2021 they almost got together on a trip they all made to the island of St. Tropez, in France.

The situation occurred in the most unexpected way, since both Rodriguez and Jennifer share birthdays in the same July. Before their separation in 2021, both had planned a trip to the french riviera.

Alex decided to go ahead with his vacation plan with some friends and family. What was not expected is that JLo also continued with his plan, but his companion would be Ben Affleck.

The US Magazine also reports this fact that did not alter A-Rod, as that medium tells, “Alex did not know that JLo would go ahead with her intention to travel to Saint-Tropez, but he did not flinch when he discovered that his ship was nearby”.

In the end, that reunion did not happen. Although both were able to enjoy parties on their yachts, which were close, but they did not get together. Alex Rodriguez had a lot to celebrate on that trip as well, since on that 46th birthday he became co-owner of the Los Angeles NBA team. minnesota timberwolves.

St. Tropez could have been the place where Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had an unexpected encounterbut finally it did not happen and many media present there were left with the desire to portray a very morbid encounter between all its protagonists.