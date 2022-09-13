the challenge for women is to govern differently

“Every day, it’s impressive, every day there are signs that we have to continue earning our place; It doesn’t matter if you’re mayor, if you’re governor, if you’re president of a board of directors, you have to keep earning your place,” said María Eugenia Campos Galván, known as Maru Campos, governor of Chihuahua.

The PAN member stressed that after her path to the governorship of Chihuahua was “rocky”, in 2021 she assumed the position of state president, and now in power she seeks to “make it clear that (women) have the capacity to generate programs, projects , public policies that serve women and that serve everyone in general; We do not govern just for women, we govern for all citizens”.

“Every day it is difficult for the person in front of you to look you in the eye; perhaps a businessman, perhaps a producer, a farmer, perhaps a religious leader, they find it difficult to have a meeting with a woman and somehow agree, negotiate, take a woman’s arguments seriously,” Campos said.

The governor-elect of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, who will take office on September 25, lamented that in the 21st century there are still those who ask if a woman is capable of governing.

“We must not allow them to ask us again and it will be what you can. ‘Hey, and they’re going to give you this job, are you really ready?’ They shouldn’t even ask us,” she stressed.

Both agreed that Mexico has made progress in the incursion of women into politics and public life, however, it still has to be sown so that more girls and young women reach decision-making positions and their capacity is not questioned.

“Because just as many women left us planting on the road so that we will reap to reach a position of public service, it will be up to us to sow so that later those who arrive can reap the fact that a man in front of them pays attention to them, have respect for them and look them in the eye, and respect their arguments and their decisions,” said Maru Campos.

Mara Lezama said that no woman should reach the position thanks to a quota, because what has to happen is that her abilities to hold any position are recognized.

“Little by little, because it has been little by little, it seems inconceivable to me that a few years ago we could not even vote, but we are doing little and normalizing this fundamental participation of women in the most important positions of the powers of the State, which but also It inspires many girls, these young women to be an active part of decision-making and to allow us to build governments with a true gender perspective to settle many pending accounts with women,” Lezama said.