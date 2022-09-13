We present you the best and worst moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards were hosted by comedian Kenan Thompsonwho opened with an impressive musical number reminiscent of great television series such as Friends, Stranger Things Y Game of Thrones.

The ceremony left us with very exciting moments to remember as was the acceptance speech of Jennifer Coolidge after winning Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. On the other hand, the speech Amanda Seyfried and Zendaya She brought some tears to our eyes as she thanked her family and remembered her roles that made her win.

However, the night also had bitter moments after ignoring Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk for his performances in Better Call Saul. The series also did not get any recognition despite being one of the favorites of the night.

THE BEST

Jennifer Coolidge wins for The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series and went on stage to thank the team of The White Lotus before starting to joke about her wardrobe and dance to the music that was put on her for the time limit. “I took a lavender bath tonight, right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress,” said. “It is difficult for me to speak. But anyway, this is so exciting.”

Amanda Seyfried Wins Her First Emmy

amanda seyfried He went on stage very excited to receive his award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries for his commanding lead performance as elizabeth holmes in The Dropout.

The limited series category has become one of the most competitive at the Emmy Awards in recent years, recognizing talent such as Kate Winslet, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel Y Anya Taylor-Joy; Other recent winners include Regina King, Michelle Williams, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson.

Zendaya wins her second Emmy

Zendaya She is the youngest actress to win the award twice. Emmy for his role as rue in euphoria. During his speech, she shared that she was “honored to be next door” of the “amazing actresses” in its category, and thanked the show’s cast and crew. “Thanks to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even at times when she didn’t believe in myself.” The actress also dedicated the award to people who have identified and healed with Rue.

“Anyone who has ever loved a Rue, or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, I carry them with me and I carry them with me. So thank you very much.” Zendaya

The White Lotus is the big winner of the night

The White Lotus swept the writing and directing categories for Limited Seriesgiving two trophies to the creator Mike White in a matter of minutes. They also received the award for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress in a Limited Series by Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge respectively.

The HBO series, released last year, tells the story of three families and a single woman who stays in a luxurious Hawaiian hotel that exposes the selfishness and privilege of the protagonists in front of the resort’s employees.

Succession wins series of the year!

The third season of Succession is the Best Drama Series of the year in Emmy. The Roy family returned this year to continue the story of the controversial family that has been characterized by betraying each other.

Succession also won the award Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series by Matthew MacFadyen for his interpretation as Tom Wambsgans. Later, Jesse Armstrong received the award for Best Writing for a Drama Series.

THE WORST

Rhea Seehorn loses her nomination

The snub to Rhea Seehorn made the fans furious Better Call Saul who lost in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama. Without a doubt, the interpreter of kim wexler was one of the favorites to win tonight after putting in one of the best performances during the show’s final season.

However, hope dies last and there is still a chance that he will get the victory he deserves next year, when the Emmy can consider the second half of the end of Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk Loses as Saul Goodman

Bob Odenkirk He has been nominated five times for his role as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul but he has never taken one home. Unfortunately his performance has gone unnoticed once again. The prize was awarded this year to The Star of Squid Game , Lee Jung-jae who made history at the Emmys tonight as the first foreign language actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul is the great ignored of the night

The spinoff of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, accumulates 46 Emmy awards during its six seasons but has never been able to win one. However, it is likely that next year the show will finally be recognized for the second part of its final season.

Without a doubt, the last episodes of the show have been among the most outstanding, added to its great team of actors who were also ignored, so perhaps it is only a matter of time to see them win. Hope up!

The cast of Stranger Things did not attend

the cast of stranger things did not attend this year the ceremony of the Emmy this year despite being nominated for Best Series of the Year. Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo they decided not to attend perhaps due to a busy schedule.

Likewise, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, David Harbor and Maya Hawke, they were not seen either. However, next year they are likely to attend after its huge fourth season, which was split into two volumes.

