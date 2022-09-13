The animated film of Super Mario Bros. would arrive at the end of 2023

The Illumination website has updated the theatrical release date for the Super Mario Bros. animated film in collaboration with Nintendo. As reported from Nintendo Life, the tape of the creators of The minions finally arrive at the end of 2023, although unfortunately no specific date has been specified. The last time an official statement was made about the film’s release date was at the end of April this year, at which time Shigeru Miyamoto himself apologized for the film’s delay and announced that will arrive on April 7, 2023 in North America and on April 28 in Japan.

As can be seen in the screenshot taken by the aforementioned medium, the film file has undergone certain modifications beyond the date change. Apparently, at the beginning of the week it was reported that the film would have the definitive name “Super Mario Bros.“, though this could be temporary since on the web it currently appears as “Super Mario Bros. Animated MovieRegarding the change of date, this is somewhat confusing since the image that appears on the file belongs to the poster that was prepared when its premiere was still scheduled for 2022. We recommend you take this information with a grain of salt until Nintendo or Illumination decide. pronounce about it.

A dream cast with a very peculiar Mario

The adaptation of Super Mario Bros. to the big screen will have a luxury cast commanded by Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi) and Jack Black (Bowser). Focusing on the character of Mario, Pratt has commented in some interviews that fans can expect a version of the character somewhat different from the one in the video games, mainly because of his voice.