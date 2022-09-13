The 5 best cryptocurrencies under 1 euro to buy in September

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is a metaverse game where players can use their NFTs to earn rewards. The player can buy, sell and keep animals in the form of NFTs to be ranked among the best users who will be rewarded.

Tamadoge is therefore a “play and win” (P2E) game that will benefit from a complete ecosystem: the NFT market, metavers and memecoin.

The TAMA memecoin of the ecosystem is coveted by investors, since the project has raised more than 14.7 million dollars in its various pre-sale phases. You also can buy the Tamadoge (TAMA) here.

Following the pre-sale, the token will launch at a price of $0.03.

Additionally, Tamadoge has been audited by Solid Proof and has passed CoinSniper inspections.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar is a multi-currency payment network. The currency used to transact on its blockchain is called Lumens (XLM). Due to its high transaction speed and low costs, it has gained popularity in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Stellar holds great promise for the eCommerce and micropayments industry. In terms of market capitalization, the cryptocurrency is regularly listed in the top 30 on CoinMarketCap (CMC).

Stellar, which is a rival of Ripple, offers its services to individuals and not to banking institutions.

Chronos (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin or Cronos (CRO), the native token of the Crypto.com exchange, is a premium cryptocurrency that can be purchased for less than a dollar. CRO offers investors a number of advantages, consistently ranking in the top 20 of the CMC rankings.

read also Hard Fork Vasil: what impact does the postponement have on the Cardano (ADA) listing

The Cronos confers various benefits on the Crypto.com exchange. Depending on the level of the card, the Crypto.com Visa card offers users a CRO cashback ranging from 1% to 8%.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) was created to make it easy to track physical goods at all points in the supply chain. VeChain aims to increase the transparency of the origins of goods and their journey to their destination by combining blockchain technology with tangible hardware linked to the objects.

Before its symbol changed to VET, the crypto was first introduced as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. This switch to the VET token was made as part of VeChain’s rebranding effort in 2018, which also introduced its own blockchain.

Hedera (HBAR)

Hashgraph, which is a new distributed ledger technology (DLT), is used by the public Hedera network. The Low Energy HBAR is the native cryptocurrency of the Hedera network, with a maximum supply of 50 billion. HBAR is used to pay network nodes for storage, computation, and bandwidth for each transaction.