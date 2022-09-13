Table of positions and results of the J11 in the AP 2022

The shares corresponding to day 11 of the Women’s MX League in the Apertura 2022 tournament it has reached its inevitable end, with the victory of the Rayadas del Monterrey against the Rojinegras del Atlas and with the triumph of Mazatlán FC against the Diablas Rojas del Toluca.

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara led by Mexican coach Juan Pablo Alfaro are close to securing their place in the league this semester, by continuing to be at the top of the standings with their away win against Puebla.

In a day 11 dominated by the visit, the Tigres de la UANL, the Rayadas del Monterrey, the Águilas del América, the Pumas de la UNAM, the Xolas de Tijuana, the Tuzas del Pachuca and the Diablas Rojas del Toluca would be the ones classified to the final phase at the moment.

Table of positions of the Liga MX Femenil in the Apertura 2022 tournament after matchday 11. Google



Forward Mia Fisher of the Amazonas is the new individual scoring leader in the Opening tournament 2022 from Liga MX Femenil with 10 goals; while Christina Burkenroad of the Pandilla and Kiana Palacios of the Azulcremas complete the podium with nine entries, respectively.

RESULTS OF THE DAY 11 OF THE FEMALE MX LEAGUE IN THE OPENING 2022

Pumas UNAM 2-2 Cruz Azul

Puebla 2-3 Chivas

Atletico San Luis 1-5 Tigres UANL

America 2-0 FC Juarez

Necaxa 0-1 Pachuca

Leon 0-1 Queretaro

Saints 1-2 Tijuana

Striped 4-1 Atlas

Mazatlan FC 3-1 Toluca

