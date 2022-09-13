Steven Spielberg has one of the most expensive yachts in the world

Steven Spielberg has a career spanning more than 50 years. All this period that he has dedicated to the cinema materialized in astronomical income. Without counting the investment portfolio that he has been developing and the copyrights of the theme parks, of course. The truth is that he earns 127 million euros a year and has a net worth of 2.9 billion euros, according to Forbes. So it has properties as impressive as 90s-style mansions, loft-style apartments, luxury cars and more. Now, perhaps one of his most famous possessions is the yacht. The filmmaker has one of the most expensive yachts in the world. We tell you the details.

There are those who want to invest in houses, others in sports cars and there are also those who aspire to have a mega yacht. Said yacht, becomes a symbol of superiority among those who have more money. A luxury reserved for billionaires, which keeps them as if it were a toy. They strive, above all, to be opulent and dignified aquatic mansions. These marine vehicles belong only to Russian tycoons, sheikhs, royalty and millionaires. Also known as King Midas of Hollywood, Steven Spielberg is a lover of sailing the seas. In fact, he travels on his ship constantly to Portofino, Shanghai and Hawaii.

Steven Spielberg’s yacht that exceeds 100 million euros

Spielberg’s boat is considered a super yacht due to the characteristics it presents. She measures 86 meters in length and has space to accommodate 12 guests with the greatest possible comfort, in addition to the cabins that would be for the exclusive use of the crew. It is called “Seven Seas” in honor of the 7 children that the director has, it can reach a speed of 20 knots and is equipped with all kinds of luxuries. It was built in 2010, it was a collaboration between Azure Naval Architects and the Wright Maritime Group.

Among the main rooms are the seven bedrooms that look more like 5-star hotel suites. It gives the impression that the aesthetic is quite uniform in all rooms. Starting with the main room, which was covered with natural elements, furniture in cream tones and minimalist objects. Added to that, this maritime jewel has a movie theater, library, recreation rooms, bar area, heliport, swimming pool, wine cellar and more. One of the most incredible points is the glass elevator that takes guests to most of the rooms.

This ship has been within the assets of the director of ‘Jaws’ for more than 10 years. In 2013, Spielberg and his partner from that time went around the world. Curiously, they visited the places that have been the scene of his films. However, some time ago it was announced that it has been put up for sale for 130 million euros. It is speculated that he wants to buy a more modern and smaller model, since his children do not travel with it as much now.

Steven Spielberg’s yacht is in the dreams of most mortals. What would be the most exciting part of being on board a floating museum like this?