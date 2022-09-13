Sofía Vergara paralyzes the network with her great beauty

Sofía Vergara said present at the 74th annual edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards. The 50-year-old artist illuminated the red carpet of said event with her great beauty.

Sofia She was nominated for her role as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.” In addition, Joe Manganiello’s wife presented the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

In the last hours, Sofia Vergara He once again demonstrated all his beauty on virtual platforms. The brunette posted two photos on her official Instagram account that took all the sighs from her millions of followers around the world. The Colombian model posed from the dressing rooms of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles wearing a tight and low-cut yellow dress sprinkled with a transparent layer of bright gold. The native of Barranquilla complemented her look by adorning her fingers and ears with silver and gold jewelry. The actress’s voluminous brown hair was parted on one side of hers, styled in spiky curls, and her makeup was made up of warm browns.

Sofia Vergara posing. Source: Instagram Sofia Vergara

“Finishing touches #emmys2022 @diorbeauty” was the simple and short text that he chose Vergara as a caption for his aforementioned post on the popular network of the little camera.

This mentioned publication of the protagonist of Modern Family harvested in Instagram thousands of likes easily surpassing the barrier of thirty-three thousand two hundred hearts in just hours. “Very very beautiful I love you aaaaaa and it’s still simple I really like your style… A hugooooo”, “What a beautiful and succulent little mouth” and “Oh God. I fell in love 20 years ago with the same woman every time I see her photos ”were some of the messages that the South American artist received.