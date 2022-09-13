Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley will fight for the United States Championship in the next WWE RAW

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, have been announced the first segments for next week’s episode.

Two bouts have been confirmed for next Monday’s live episode in San Jose. The most striking will be Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins. In addition, Kevin Owens and Austin Theory will star in a new hand in hand after their encounter this week. WWE will announce more matches and segments in the coming days.

The next episode of Monday Night RAW will take place on Monday, September 19 from the SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California. Fans will be able to witness this episode live from the respective venue, or through its broadcast on USA Network in the United States.



WWE RAW card September 19, 2022



WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. seth rollins

Kevin Owens vs. austin theory

