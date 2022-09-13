Rapper PnB Rock was killed after posting his position on social media

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was killed yesterday during a robbery in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

PnB Rock was eating with his girlfriend at a chain restaurant Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles when he was attacked by men who, after an altercation, opened fire on the rapper in an attempt to steal some necklaces. Taken to hospital, the 30-year-old was pronounced dead. The attackers have not yet been found.

Social networks apparently betrayed the rapper. In fact, just before being attacked, PnB Rock showed himself in an Instagram story with a series of jewels (golden chains, watches and rings) while listening to music in the car with his partner, the influencer Stephanie Sibounheuang. The girl, in a moment of lightness, had published a post – now removed – of the lunch, geolocating the couple inside the room, thus allowing the attackers to know where to find PnB Rock.

Nicki Minaj intervened on the issue, highlighting how many rappers have already been attacked and killed after being geolocated: “After what happened to Pop Smoke (shot dead during a raid on his home in February 2020, ed.), there is no way that we rappers, and the people we love, still publish the locations of our releases. To show what, waffles and fried chicken? “

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken ????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family about him. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 – Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

PnB Rock during his career has collaborated with important artists of the scene such as Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black and Pop Smoke.