Profeco compares food apps with cooking at home

AppMagic has an estimate of which are the most downloaded food apps in Mexico.

La Profeco has a projection of what it costs to buy through apps to prepare food at home and the difference in dishes such as a sandwichwent from 25 to 64 pesos.

Verified MarketResearch measured the value of the food service market in Mexico.

The delivery has made food apps a segment of great demand, where elements such as the experience offered on these platforms stand out, triggering even industries such as dark kitchen. Despite this, the prophet had the idea now, to compare what it costs to encourage the economy that depends on these developments to cook at home, ruling out the working conditions of a significant number of professionals in Mexico, who depend on very little time to eat or prepare their food, for who turn to food delivery services requested by apps.

As part of this last exercise, an aspect that stands out in Mexico is the importance of apps for consumers who depend on delivery to feed themselves. Until 2021 there was projections like the one pointed out in AppMagicwhere it is revealed which were the most downloaded food delivery apps in the Mexican market and found that the leader in the segment was rappimore than 8 million 400 thousand downloads during 2021; Didi Foodadded more than 8 million 200 thousand downloads Y Uber Eatsmore of five million of downloads.

The convenience that food delivery has become has motivated even fast food chains to have a consolidated service of apps to request food and in rankings like the one mentioned in this note, compete against native platforms in the market of apps.

Within this market, an aspect has become definitive to be able to understand tasks, which have been made of key tasks such as those that have to do with building brands through delivery.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of in these exercises is how app brands have campaigned to attract consumer attention. Uber Eats has even hired talent like the singer Luis Miguelwho set a very important creative guideline in this segment, where one aspect is fundamental and is the way in which brands end up getting involved with the consumer, beyond occurrences where there is a warning of supposed savings, which does not consider variables such as cost energy to prepare food, investment in electrical appliances to be able to store and prepare it, as well as the cost of storing these foods.

Cook instead of ordering in apps

The exercise carried out by prophet to demonstrate what they considered to be an undercost of food, led the institution to try key foods such as a sandwich and a salad.

In the case of the sandwich, the one prepared at home had a cost of 25.92 pesoswhile the one bought in apps of delivery cost 64.90 pesos.

When they prepared the salad, the one made at home cost 22.64 pesos, while the one bought in apps cost 227 pesos.

This series of exercises and the relative aspect of them is like thinking about how much it would cost to work in Mexico and comparing it to the cost of risking your life to illegally cross the US-Mexico border for work.

Faced with these occurrences, it is pertinent to detail that the fact of ordering food by apps has triggered an important economy of delivery and food services, which in 2020 would have reached a market size of more than 35 thousand 150 million dollars, according to VerifiedMarketResearch.

With this series of insights At the door, one aspect to consider is the one that has to do with the way in which brands grow in the market and as they develop, they manage to schedule increasingly relevant tasks for consumers.

