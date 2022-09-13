Price of the dollar today September 12, peso wins the session

Today, Monday, September 12, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.8399 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso gains 1.14 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 19.8806, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (19.8920). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated for the fourth session in a row.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the figure for inflation in the United States for the month of August it will be published tomorrow, Tuesday; where an increase in consumer prices in that country is anticipated at a monthly rate of 0.06%, while, in an annual term, the increase would correspond to 8.2%

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8806 – Sell: $19.8806

HSBC : Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.17

Banamex : Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.37

Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72

Banorte: Buy: $18.71 – Sell: $20.09

Scotiabank: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.21

IXE: Buy: $18.68 – Sell: $20.09

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.69

Monex: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.23

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.91

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.59

Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05

Exchange: Purchase: $19.3344 – Sale: $20.3470

Banregio: Purchase: $18.98 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 22,406.5 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.08 pesos, for $23.18 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

