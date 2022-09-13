Price of medicines and consultations skyrockets

The rise in price of medicines registers its second upward wave after the rebound they observed in 2020 with the start of the pandemic. Last August they reported an annual increase of 6.7% in general terms, the highest increase in the last four years, according to data published by the ineg.

Among the medications that reported the greatest increases were expectorants, with a annual increase from 10.5%; contraceptives and hormonal, 9.9%; analgesics, 8.8%; flu, 8.5%; diabetes medications, 7.6%; nutritional, 7.1%; gastrointestinal, 6.6%, and antibiotics, 6.5%.

About 84% of the drugs circulating in the mexican market they are supplied by transnational laboratories that operate locally, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Abbott and others, explained Raymundo Tenorio, professor emeritus at Tec de Monterrey.

Also read: Inherit joys, not problems; september, testament month

“The costs that the production of these products has incurred in the last six months as a result of the conflict in the international hydrocarbon markets have hit them very hard, especially in terms of gas,” he explained.

The producer price of dry gas used by the chemical-pharmaceutical industry reported an annual increase of 102% in August 2022. Part of this increase has been transferred to the prices of medicines sold in the national market, added the academic .

According to Inegi data, medical services have also reported a significant annual increase of 4.8% in general during the eighth month of the year, the highest increase since October 2018.

The services with the greatest increases are those related to medical consultation, with an increase of 5.8%; medical care during childbirth and hospitalization for childbirth, with 5.5%; medical consultation during pregnancy, 5.2%, and hospitalization in general, with 4.8%.

In hospitalization services and medical fees, a strong increase is also observed due to the increase not only in hospitalization supplies, but also due to the lack of an efficient competition mechanism to contain the rise, Tenorio warned.

“The prices of the various medical supplies, instruments, hospitalization expenses rose and, in addition, as illnesses unfortunately increased, the greater demand has caused prices to remain high,” said the specialist.

Also read: US used cars cover 20% of sales

Unlike other items of family spending, the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a rebound in household expenditures oriented to products and services dedicated to health care, which grew 40.5% between 2018 and 2020.

In particular, the disbursement of households with lower incomes (first decile) increased, whose share of total spending went from 2.6% to 4.2% in the reference period, according to the results of the National Household Income and Expenditure Survey. of the Inegi.

By types of household expenses that make up the health care category, 25.4% spend it on prescription drugs; 23.7% to medical services; 19.1% to hospital care, and 12.1% to medicines without a prescription.

A more detailed analysis reveals that in households with the lowest income levels, prescription drugs represent 29.3% of their spending and non-prescription drugs 14.1%.

Meanwhile, at the other extreme, of the families with the highest income, prescription drugs represent 19.2% and those that do not have a prescription, 9.7%.

In Mexico, approximately 54% of all medicines consumed in the country are delivered free of charge by the Health sector to beneficiaries, while the remaining 45% is purchased by families, when they cannot find the medicines in local pharmacies. public organizations, or when they go to private doctors who give them prescriptions that the government cannot fill, Tenorio said.

This segment of private consumption is the most affected by the rise in medicines, the expert stressed.