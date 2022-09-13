prettier and cheaper

As we have already told you, the volkswagen golf not going through its best moment. It is far from being one of the most popular compacts on the market. His glory days are behind him. And in the German firm they are even considering putting an end to the life of the Golf after the current generation, taking advantage of the transition towards electric mobility.

And meanwhile, other compacts are stealing sales from the German model. For example, him mazda 3a much cheaper model and that many consider prettier, especially in its latest generation.

mazda 3

Much cheaper than the Volkswagen Golf

because while he Golf exceeds 30,000 in its access version, with a motor TSI of 110 hpthe mazda 3 has been announced on the website of the Japanese firm since €24,382 in cash or €23,682 financed. And pay attention to what you take in return.

This price is for one mazda 3 that moves with a propeller 2.0 e-SKYACTIV-G that develops 122 hp of power and 213 Nm of torque maximum. A very refined and efficient block that is managed by a six-speed manual transmission and a front-wheel drive system.

mazda 3

A very efficient block and a very complete equipment

Thanks to this, it speeds up 0 to 100 km/ in 10.4 seconds and get one top speed of 197km/h, with a combined consumption of between 5 and 6.1 liters per 100 km.

In equipment, the access model has the finish Origin. This has elements such as an 8.8″ central screen, head Up Display projected on the windshield, adaptive radar cruise control (MRCC), involuntary lane departure warning and prevention system (LKA), Apple Car Play + Android Auto , LED headlights and taillights, etc.