‘Potro’ Gutiérrez will still not have a full squad against León

Blue Cross warm up the engines to receive the Lion in the best way this Thursday in the framework of Matchday 16. However, Raul Gutierrez will continue without having its entire squad in one of the most important matches in which La Maquina will leave everything for everything to get into the Repechage.

Among the players who will not be able to see activity against La Fiera are Alexander Mayorga, who is waiting for his medical report; while the defender John Escobarafter undergoing an operation on his right knee, will be absent for the remainder of this competition.

Also, the Argentine Rodolfo Rotondi who suffers from discomfort in his right thigh did not train with the rest of the team, so he will be completely ruled out for the match against La Fiera, waiting for him to be seen next Sunday when La Maquina face off against Pumas.

In this way it was that the light blue team started their morning training preparing, thinking about their next rival, it is worth mentioning that both Ramiro Funes Mori What louis abram they trained at the same pace as the rest of their teammates, because even the Peruvian was summoned by the former coach John Reynoso to play the matches of the FIFA Date in September, where they will face Mexico and El Salvador.

