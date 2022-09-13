Possible Chivas commemorative jersey leaks

Images circulate on social networks of the shirt that will supposedly be used to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the purchase of Chivas by Jorge Vergara

GUADALAJARA — In social networks circulates the possible new commemorative jersey of Chivaswhich would form part of the celebration for the 20th anniversary of the Vergara family in front of the Guadalajara.

Via Twitterthe user @Gaspar_Sparco published the images of a T-shirt of Chivaswith a design very similar to the one used in the 2003-2004 season by the Guadalajara squad.

The rojiblanco jersey recalls the design that was used at the beginning of the management of Jorge Vergara as owner of Guadalajarawhen it was decided not to show sponsors on the garment, in order to raise the value to advertise on the red and white team shirt.

At that time, the businessman Jorge Vergara He decided to put the uniform on sale under his own brand, JV & Co Reimagined, but the clothing was manufactured by the company Reebok, which later became one of the brands that would dress the red and white team.

This would be the Chivas shirt to commemorate 20 years of the purchase by Jorge Vergara. Twitter

The shirt for the 2003-2004 season without sponsorships became one of the fans’ favorites over the years, because for a large sector of Flock fans the tradition was respected, in what represented one of the main hits of Jorge Vergara.

The shirt that was leaked has a clean design of sponsors, with gold trim both on the neck and on the Puma brand logo, in addition to the signature of George Vergara. At the bottom of the jersey a legend is shown with the reason why that shirt was made: “The Guadalajara Sports Club celebrates 20 years of a new era, with this special edition this iconic jersey commemorates the beginning of a new page in the history of the Sacred Flock. The more than 40 million chivahermanos celebrate this 20th anniversary.”

The publication in which the jersey appears mentions that the garment will have more than 5 thousand foliated units, in addition to a fan version.