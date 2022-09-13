The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards has come to an end.

Throughout three hours, the ceremony was in charge of honor the best television productions of the last year, being ‘Succession‘ Y ‘ted lasso‘ the best drama and comedy series, respectively.

To present the winner in the category of “Best Comedy Series”, the former presenter of Saturday night Live (SNL), Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theater.

Pete Davidson makes his first public appearance after split with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson took over the Emmys stage to give the award to Ted Lasso for “Best Comedy Series” of the year, being this your first public appearance after the breakup with Kim Kardashian, from whom he separated at the beginning of last August.

In addition to the presentation Pete was also able to celebrate Saturday Night Live’s sixth straight win in the “Best Variety Series” category. however, this was the last time he will be able to do so since the comedian announced his departure from the show in mid-May.

The relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson surprised the world of showbiz after making their courtship public at the end of 2021, nevertheless, the romance would be short-lived.

After nine months of an intense relationship, The socialite and the comedian decided to end their relationship at the beginning of August. Until now, none of the celebrities have spoken publicly about it, but insiders have revealed that it was Pete who decided to break up with Kim due to its controlling character.

In fact, when the couple was still together, It was rumored that the leader of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had been responsible for the comedian’s resignation on Saturday Night Live, but this was never confirmed.