On Android they don’t waste time and are already trying to copy the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro

Just five days have passed since Apple introduced its new family of products to the world. The star was the iPhone 14 Pro, a device that has stood out, mainly, for its fabulous Dynamic Island that turns the front sensor holes into one more element of the interface. As well, Five days is all it took for these Android theme developers to copy this feature.

The evidence was published in a Twitter video, thanks to YouTuber Vaibhav Jain. The above mentions: “Mi Theme developers never disappoint.” After this, we see a demonstration of the Dynamic Island copy designed for a Xiaomi terminal. The operation, of course, is basically a carbon copy of the one that Apple presented on its iPhone 14 Pro..

Since the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro was announced, a question has arisen: how long will it take for Android to follow in its footsteps? After all, It is not false that multiple companies decide to follow some of Apple’s movements after having mocked them. This has already happened with the removal of the 3.5 Jack, and it will probably also happen with the exclusivity of the eSIM in the iPhone 14.

How this iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island clone works for Android

As far as we know, the theme in question arrives under the name of Grumpy UI. At the moment, it is only available in Chinese, and runs on MIUI, Xiaomi’s customization layer.

Its operation is basically the same as that of the Dynamic Island. Through an interactive interface, the subject proposes to give utility to the surroundings of the holes of the camera. Naturally, this site tends to be the great forgotten in the vast majority of terminals, offering little more than a little extra viewing space on the screen.

Of course, it is difficult for this theme to perfectly replicate the great work that Apple has done with the Dynamic Island in the iPhone 14 Pro. Not only is it only a few days in development, but it is also only a theme for MIUI. Namely, you cannot modify or take full advantage of the capabilities of Android to adapt it to your needs; which the Dynamic Island does with iOS 16.

If you want to check out the Grumpy UI theme, you’ll have to wait. At the moment, it seems that is under review by Xiaomi. If the company gives the go-ahead, it should appear in the MIUI theme store soon.