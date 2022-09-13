Novalito’s Tom Cruise

The previous week, a debate took place in Congress between the congresswoman from the Alianza Verde, Cathy Juvinao, and the representative of César, Alfredo “Ape” Cuello; Juvinao’s forceful intervention was, literally, a drag for a politician who in his land poses like an emperor, where he speaks properly surrounded by lambones who have deified him, to such an extent that today he believes himself invincible and created his own “media of communication” with which he manages to intimidate the majority. But in the debate he was diminished, nervous, cornered and erratic, he did not know how to respond to any of the accusations, he tried to get off on a tangent with an argument that was too elementary, macho and sexist, by assuring that the Congresswoman has a fixation with him, To explain the attraction, he quoted the song by Patricia Teherán, Late I met him. Tom Cruise, but from Novalito (the elite neighborhood in Valledupar) tried to show himself as an irresistible heartthrob for whom everyone melts, how about the level of narcissism? But his argument played against him and he was very badly positioned at the national level, he was booed and rejected by the majority of Congress. This gentleman believes himself to be from the nobility of that Valledupar plagued by prejudice, classism and careerism that despise values; he has a colossal ego and calls anyone who does not kneel at his feet envious of him; he did it with the Director of El Pilon, Juan Carlos Quintero, in his opinion, the newspaper cannot investigate or question his actions.

As a congressman he does not stand out, only for honoring minstrels, although he became famous for declaring Monday as the first day of the week. What he does manage are projects for mayors and governors, for what purpose?Is it, as the gossips say, to get a cut with Jesús Vargas and benefit contractors, who then put the money for the campaigns? This man does zero political control, he does not transact an interesting law even if God wants and always lives attached to the Executive. What a great difference with Alfonso Campo Soto, who has just passed away, but he left an immense legacy, he was indeed an honorable and valuable conservator.

Let’s remember some films of our Creole Tom Cruise: His debut film was “The bloodthirsty of parapolitics”, a film with a high point, when they intercept the phone of his aunt Astrid Baute and discover her negotiating votes in his favor with Yolanda Pupo, aunt of the bloodthirsty Jorge 40, protagonist of the film. He then appeared in an action short film: ‘The Odebrecht Bulldozers’, which won the prize for the best getaway along the Ruta del Sol, an outcome that he surpassed Fast and Furious with honors.

He also participated with a leading role in ‘El Absentista’ as revealed by the investigation Work bums, but the film was very poorly referenced by critics. He recently participated in the premiere: ‘I deceive victims’, a co-star with “Yoyo”, the son of Jorge 40, they did so well that he was elected representative and today he is one of his most important allies, while Jorge 40 in jail debates his thoughts between telling the truth and obtaining benefits, if the JEP accepts it, or looking the other way so as not to harm his son.

But the role that has Novalito’s Tom Cruise in trouble is his latest premiere: ‘El gran robo a la Paz’, in which he has a leading role and acts with several mayors, bribery supporting actors; with scenes recorded on location in Cesar and La Guajira, such as La Jagua de Ibirico, San Diego, La Paz, Becerril, Manaure and Fonseca. It is necessary to highlight the stellar debut of a dark family with contracts, the Cayon Medinas, they appear with more than 70,000 million with several of their companies and the works do not advance; in the cast there is a special performance, the former Director of Planning, Luis Alberto Rodríguez, who also lent his 2 million dollar house to shoot the best scenes, in an atmosphere of Vallenato partying; there are supporting actors who showed their exceptional talents for dirty play, Deputy Comptrollers like Anibal Quiroz and Juan Carlos Gualdrón. In short, a great poster that promises. There will surely be a second part because the end is not yet defined with the Prosecutor’s Office that senses a twisted and filthy network of corruption with more pieces, since they left many loose ends. Although the film is not yet on the billboard, according to reliable sources, Prosecutor Barbosa is going to bet on this production because he wants to say goodbye with an investigation that marks his mandate and to be able to win an Oscar.

Today, Novalito’s Tom Cruise is going through a difficult time due to this investigation, which is led, among others, by the now Senator Ariel Ávila and Ivan Cepeda, heavyweights who want his head. Also, as we are in the pre-election period, the Valledupar mayor’s office is at stake and his local political enemies could take the opportunity to remove him from the next season, something similar to what they did to Pedro Muvdi. We will see if Novalito’s Tom Cruise, as in Mission Impossible, manages to overcome all the obstacles and get away with it or if he finally falls, after so many times on the tightrope.