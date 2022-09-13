no Italians present, the complete list

EA Sports has begun to unveil FIFA 23 ratings for the best footballers in the world.

TuttoNapoli.net

© photo by www.imagephotoagency.it

EA Sportsthe brand of the American Electronic Arts that produces Fifa, one of the most famous football video games in the world, has begun to reveal the ratings of FIFA 23 for the best footballers in the world.

In the list of EA Sports, the result of the scores of the players on very specific parameters, such as ball control and dribbling, there are no Italian players. Below is the complete ranking:

Karim Benzema, 91 – Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski, 91 – FC Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain

Kevin De Bruyne, 91 – Manchester City

Lionel Messi, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain

Mohamed Salah, 90 – Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk, 90 – Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo, 90 – Manchester United

Thibaut Courtois, 90 – Real Madrid

Manuel Neuer, 90 – Bayern München

Neymar Jr, 89 – Paris Saint-Germain

Son Heung-min, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur

Sadio Mané, 89 – Bayern München

Joshua Kimmich, 89 – Bayern München

Casemiro, 89 – Manchester United

Alisson, 89 – Liverpool

Harry Kane, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur

Ederson, 89 – Manchester City

N’Golo Kanté, 89 – Chelsea

Jan Oblak, 89 – Atlético de Madrid

Erling Haaland, 88 – Manchester City

Toni Kroos, 88 – Real Madrid

Marquinhos, 88 – Paris Saint-Germain