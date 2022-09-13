no Italians present, the complete list
EA Sportsthe brand of the American Electronic Arts that produces Fifa, one of the most famous football video games in the world, has begun to reveal the ratings of FIFA 23 for the best footballers in the world.
In the list of EA Sports, the result of the scores of the players on very specific parameters, such as ball control and dribbling, there are no Italian players. Below is the complete ranking:
Karim Benzema, 91 – Real Madrid
Robert Lewandowski, 91 – FC Barcelona
Kylian Mbappé, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain
Kevin De Bruyne, 91 – Manchester City
Lionel Messi, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain
Mohamed Salah, 90 – Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk, 90 – Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo, 90 – Manchester United
Thibaut Courtois, 90 – Real Madrid
Manuel Neuer, 90 – Bayern München
Neymar Jr, 89 – Paris Saint-Germain
Son Heung-min, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur
Sadio Mané, 89 – Bayern München
Joshua Kimmich, 89 – Bayern München
Casemiro, 89 – Manchester United
Alisson, 89 – Liverpool
Harry Kane, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur
Ederson, 89 – Manchester City
N’Golo Kanté, 89 – Chelsea
Jan Oblak, 89 – Atlético de Madrid
Erling Haaland, 88 – Manchester City
Toni Kroos, 88 – Real Madrid
Marquinhos, 88 – Paris Saint-Germain