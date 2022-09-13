Nicolas Cage draws inspiration from some of the most iconic Draculas for his role in Renfield

Within popular culture in general, and that of vampires in particular, Count Dracula is one of the most representative characters. Over the years, numerous actors have gotten into the skin of the heartthrob, trickster and bloodthirsty vampire.

Coming soon, Nicolas Cage (The Unbearable Weight of Extraordinary Talent), who already has experience stalking victims to suck their blood, will become Dracula for the film Renfield, from Chris McKay (The war of tomorrow).

The film will be centered on the character of R.M. RenfieldDracula’s servile lackey whom he will bring to life Nicholas Hoult. Renfield begins to question his life serving the vampire, so he flees to present-day New Orleans, where he falls in love with a traffic cop.

Naturally, when Dracula realizes that his right hand is gone, he soon goes looking for him to bring him back to Transylvania.

Nicolas Cage was speaking with Variety during the Toronto International Film Festivalwhere he delved into the main inspirations that his iteration of Dracula will have in Renfield.

The actor highlighted his father’s accent, August Coppola, as a strong inspiration for the character, and it is not the first time that it has been pronounced in that sense. He also highlighted the unforgettable performance of Dracula by Christopher Lee in the 1958 film.

Rounding out Renfield’s cast is Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rous, James Moses Black and Caroline Williams.

The story is based on a script by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and Ryan Ridley. As you may have guessed, it is a horror comedy, so it will not be a typical vampire drama.

It is expected that Renfield debuts in theaters on April 14, 2023although in Spain there is still no official date for its premiere.