Netflix and the rage for 1899, the German son of the Dark series

The wide distribution of 1899 has the participation of several familiar faces within the streaming giant, one of them is a striking casting income for the Spanish-speaking public: The endearing and classist Guzman of the spanish series Elite, Michael Bernadeau.

Bernadeau will also be accompanied by Aneurin Barnardthe award-winning Welsh actor known for Dunkirk, Emily Beecham, Cruella’s mom in the film starring Emma StoneY to the unknown time traveler Andreas Pietschmannwhich he repeats with the showrunners after having worked on Dark.

The recordings of 1899 started during the May 3, 2021, with a delay of three months than initially planned. The filming had two main locations: Germany and England. While the production spent most of its time in Germanysince they were there well into the month of Octoberthe team also visited London for a couple of weeks.

This new German production is expected to be a period dramawhich will last eight episodes and would include elements of suspense and terror, very much in tune with her countrywoman Dark. However, it is speculated that this series will not premiere on Netflix but until the end of 2022but the date is still an absolute unknown.

