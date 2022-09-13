MUSIC – Firenze Jazz Festival continues until 18 September, with Hamid Drake, Calibro 35, Daddy G and many more on the way

Wednesday 14th September in Sala Vanni here is F2: the duet born from the meeting between the drummer Francesca Remigi and the clarinetist Federico Calcagno (7.00 pm). Both winners of the Top Jazz respectively, in 2021 and 2022, the two musicians find themselves sharing the stage by presenting a duo as unusual as it is intriguing. At 7.15 pm the festival moves to Piazzale Michelangelo – Vip’s Bar with the young Apulian guitarist Simone Basile. Last year his second solo album was released, dedicated to the unforgettable Wes Montgomery while his new album, “Morning Raga”, is heavily influenced by Indian music. (Rerun at 9.15pm). The Garden of Villa Strozzi (at 7.15 pm) welcomes a more intimate and “literary” experience. “Stazioni Sonore” is the project of Claudia Tellini and Nico Vernuccio, colleagues for over twenty years. The research is carefully interwoven with a repertoire ranging from jazz standards to African music, from operetta to Mediterranean folk, in the intimate formula of a duet between a female voice and a double bass.

The evening of Wednesday 14 continues at the Amphitheater of Villa Strozzi with Rosa Brunello who will present “Sounds Like Freedom”, the new international project that sees her alongside the trumpeter Yazz Ahmed, an emerging star of English jazz, in the experiments of Arab flavor of the Egyptian guitarist Maurice Louca and Marco Frattini’s innovative drumming, the album is the result of improvisations on which Brunello then intervened in post production together with Tommaso Cappellato. The project, which will be presented at 9:30 pm, tells the strange present times, celebrating the need for freedom and the joy of sharing experiences with artists from other cultures. At 7:30 pm and 10:00 pm, The Stellar hosts a quartet of excellence of the new generation of Italian jazz musicians, a combo born from the encounter between the double bass player Michelangelo Scandroglio, the pianist Manuel Magrini, the drums of Bernardo Guerra and the trumpet of Cosimo Boni.

Thursday 15th September , the musicteller Federico Sacchi pays homage to the artist Judy Garland with one of her listening experiences, a real live documentary that blends music, theater, storytelling and video (8.45 pm). Sala Vanni hosts “Miss Show Business”, the story of an extraordinary love story: that between Judy and her audience. The event sees the collaboration of the Florence Queer Festival.

At 6.30 pm and again at 9.15 pm, Michele Tino and Sophia Tomelleri Quartet propose a set of compositions for the location of the Santarosa Bistrot that try to make the most of the group’s potential, contrasting the constant ambiguity with the contrapuntal research of the two saxophones. harmonica due to the lack of the piano. The festival then moves back to one of the most spectacular locations in Florence: Piazzale Michelangelo – Vip’s Bar welcomes one of the jazz musicians who have been able to collect the spiritual legacy of John Coltrane and continue his research on inner sound. : Dimitri Grechi Espinosa. To accompany him in this concert Mc Nikke & Fabulous Brothers, a musical project also born with the intent of recreating the atmosphere of soul jazz, proposing a repertoire in which songs by the great Ray Charles and hammond sound virtuosos stand out (hours 7.15pm and 9.15pm).

The Nazarene Caputo Phylum Trio also arrives in the garden of Villa Strozzi at 7:15 pm to present the vibraphonist’s debut album of the same name together with the double bass player Ferdinando Romano and the drummer Mattia Galeotti. Afterwards (9.30 pm), Hamid Drake & Pasquale Mirra perform at the Amphitheater of Villa Strozzi The two musicians are hypnotic, unpredictable, alchemical. The musical synergy and the intense exchange they manage to create captivate. The African and oriental pulsations of Drake’s drums know how to absorb the eclecticism of Mirra’s vibraphone and breathe it together, in a sonic journey that will leave the audience stunned to say the least. The Romano / Burgoyne / Magrini Trio closes the program on September 15th, with an adjoining jam session, from 10.30 pm at the Tasso Hostel.





Friday 16 September at 7 pm Firenze Jazz Festival proposes a formation among the best of the new Italian jazz for the Sala Vanni, namely Lilac for People. Since its first debut in 2016, the octet led by singer and composer Francesca Gaza has won various competitions and has been widely reviewed both nationally and internationally by specialized critics. Their second album, “Sfiorire”, was released last June for Paolo Fresu’s Tûk Music. Trumpet solos, wild sax, poignant accordions, odd rhythms and a contagious energy. At 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm, the Bandaradan fanfare performs at the Santarosa Bistrot with their balcan-gypsy sounds mixed with original Latin American flavors. An enthralling and irresistible ensemble for a collective party atmosphere. At Piazzale Michelangelo – Vip’s Bar comes the SeZam Trio, a project that takes up a formula, that of the classic hammond organ trio, guitar and drums, especially popular in the 60s and 70s as one of the greatest expressions of Soul Jazz. The agreement between the members of the rhythm section, Manrico Seghi and Vladimiro Carboni strengthens and enriches the compositions of Francesco Zampini’s solo guitar (7.15 pm and 9.15 pm). The programming continues at the garden of Villa Strozzi with MAG Collective, the project led by singer Giulia Galliani who, thanks to her first recording work “Song For Joni”, has received considerable attention from critics, especially for the interesting arrangements made to the songwriter’s songs. Canadian Joni Mitchell (7.15pm). Afterwards, at 9:30 pm, the Amphitheater of Villa Strozzi hosts a singer and guitarist devoted to the study and dissemination of Brazilian music. Barbara Casini presents “Hermanos”, a journey into the colorful musical landscape of Latin America. From Argentina to Peru, from Brazil to Mexico, passing through Cuba. “Brother” countries united by the wounds of colonialism and deep contact with the Africa of slavery, but which, on the other hand, have been fertile ground for all types of fascinating cultural mix. Alongside Barbara Casini in this new project, in addition to Roberto Taufic (guitar) and Seby Burgio (piano), also the sax of the Argentine Javier Girotto.

In the meantime, at 7.15 pm and then at 9.15 pm, the Circolo La Rondinella hosts the singer-songwriter Marianne Mirage who, together with Marquis’s keyboards, Francesco Giampaoli’s bass and Pietro Gregori’s drums, brings her spiritual vision of music between 60s groove and dreamed guitar and vocal melodies. Marianne is the stage name of Giovanna Gardelli, an artist passionate about black, soul atmospheres and the great voices of jazz: on numerous occasions she has opened concerts by national and international artists including Patti Smith, Baustelle, Patty Pravo, Brunori Sas and many others.

One of the most anticipated appointments of the Firenze Jazz Festival 2022 is the one that sees the Calibro 35 as protagonists with their special tribute to Ennio Morricone, scheduled for Friday 16 September (9:30 pm) at Ultravox Firenze – Anfiteatro Ernesto De Pascale. «I can imagine him listening to us and saying“ No if this music sounds like this ”, Tommaso Colliva of the Caliber 35 made fun of in an interview with Corriere della Sera».

“Scacco al Maestro” is their new record release and to the most devoted fans of Ennio Morricone the band recommends resetting their musical memory. The idea of ​​the Calibro 35 is to be inspired by the master’s experimentalism and to pay homage to his infinite creativity: an ambitious but necessary undertaking to tell the band’s past, present and future. The event is organized by Le Nozze di Figaro and Ultravox Firenze in collaboration with the Firenze Jazz Festival.