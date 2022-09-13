Mexico stuck in cannabis medicine: specialists

Blanca Valdez

Mexico City / 12.09.2022 18:29:36





When the amendments to the General Health Law were approved in 2017, they allowed applications for medical purposes and broad industrial uses for cannabis plants and derivatives with concentrations of less than 1 percent of psychoactive components such as THC.

Nevertheless, “these expectations are diluted every day before the entry into force of different regulatory frameworks in other latitudeswhich have allowed the sowing, transformation and production of cannabis to meet the global demands of a market that is estimated to reach 35 billion dollars by the end of this year.

“It is remarkable how the cannabis industry has changed, 12 years ago, when our parent, Medical Marijuana Inc. started operations, the fastest growing market was expected to be industrial plant applications, or even the recreational uses of it; however, this is completely distant from reality, where the commercial uses for various isolated cannabinoids are those that lead the market”, stated Raúl Elilzalde, CEO of HempMeds.

“Take for example the use of cannabidiol or CBD for supplements and add drinks, this cannabinoid was first synthesized more than 80 years ago, and it was not until 2018 that the World Health Organization recognized the capabilities therapeutics and recommended that it not be recognized as a controlled substance. This cannabinoid has such an impact that by 2026 it is expected that sales of products added with CBD will reach figures of more than three billion dollars.”

The same happens with other cannabinoids such as cannabigerol and cannabinol, which have found their arrival in international markets thanks to the regulations that allow the sale of this type of product as they do not have psychoactive components such as THC, it is in this paradigm shift within the industry, where the creation of regulations that prioritize industrial uses, and those products without psychoactive ingredients, which could renew the value of the Mexican cannabis industry, At the same time, new business opportunities are opening up for Mexican entrepreneurs who want to be part of the global industry. of cannabis.

“The change is very clear, in the world, the cannabis industry no longer seeks to privilege adult or recreational usesnow seeks to create a wellness industry that focuses on the use of plants such as hemp, which has very small concentrations of psychoactive elements, making it ideal for the extraction of isolated cannabinoids and to take advantage of its fibers in the creation of new products such as fibers, textiles, and even oils, which are far from the uses traditionally attributed to these plants”, said Elizalde.

At a global level, HempMeds is one of the leading companies in the research of industrial applications and extraction of cannabinoids, which allows the company to maintain stable growth at a global level, for the Mexican market.the company hopes to initiate registration processes in accordance with the General Health Law in Sanitary Control for the Production, Research and Medicinal Use of cannabis and its Pharmacological derivatives, although the company is also awaiting new regulations to establish a portfolio that not only takes advantage of CBD, but also uses a wide variety of cannabinoids to offer within the Mexican market, always in compliance with current regulations. .

