Mexican National Team: Is the dream of Qatar 2022 over for Carlos Acevedo?

Lin contention for third place in the goalkeeper of the Mexican team could have come to an end. Carlos Acevedo is not considered for the September FIFA date, the last one prior to knowing the final list heading to the World Cup.

From the beginning it was clear that Gerardo Martino’s ‘immovables’ were Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera. However, the position for the third goalkeeper always remained in dispute; Jonathon Orozco, for example, was one of the most likely at first, but Rodolfo Cota won the race in the last two years.

to this last Carlos Acevedo joined him, who with good performances in recent seasons, managed to raise his hand to Tata. The Lagunero goalkeeper was to the liking of the Mexican fans and although for this last call against Paraguay he was considered, It seems that the Tricolor strategist has not completely filled the eye, since for the confrontations against Colombia and Peru, he has Rodolfo Cota on the list.

We recommend: today’s best sports VIDEOS

Although the World Cup is still two months away, It will be difficult for Acevedo to manage to change what seems already more than accomplished: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota They will be the goalkeepers in Qatar 2022.

Yes, the young goalkeeper from Santos could still live the World Cup experience and be seen as one of the 4 ‘sparrings’ that Tata will take to the previous concentration in Spain.

Photo: Imago 7