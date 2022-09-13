Megan Fox’s amazing look at Milan Fashion Week

Megan Fox is as beautiful as ever in her latest pose

The actress has shown her most human side explaining the physical problems she has

Megan fox she was one of the muses at the beginning of the century. Her incredible beauty caused her to stand out as much for it as for her acting attitudes in blockbuster movies like “Transformers” or even in horror films quite battered by critics like “Jennifer’s Body”.

However, the actress and model has had a pretty bad time in her personal life because suffers from body dysmorphia, that is, a mental illness that makes him only notice his physical defects, creating great traumas and insecurities. In this way, psychologically he has been in quite a complex state.

Now it seems to be recovering from these problems and has shown off as a couple on the red carpet of Milan’s Men Fashion Week, one of the most important fashion events that have ever taken place. They both seem to be in a really happy situation where everything is going smoothly. In addition, they have worn an incredible look in which they have stood out for their great beauty. And it is that Megan Fox still has a radiant youth ahead of her at thirty-five years of her.

With the simple title of “D&G Recap” he has shown a photo gallery in which he posed with different looks throughout this prestigious event.