Medicine in Mexico in the 20th century (First part)

The development of medicine in San Luis Potosí is linked to the foundation of the medical school in 1877, at the initiative of Dr. Ignacio Gama, which makes the city a center where people from other nearby cities come to study. , since before the existence of this faculty, to exercise the profession it was necessary to move to Mexico City. Since that year, San Luis began to be a city where people from Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas and Guanajuato come to study medicine.

After ending the armed conflict of the Revolution, Don Rafael Nieto granted autonomy to the University in 1923, giving it a new impetus.

In addition, he was the first to give scholarships to young people from San Luis Potosí to go abroad to specialize, thus starting a movement of young doctors from Potosí who go to study abroad, but return to teach at the UASLP Faculty of Medicine. , as well as to practice medicine among the potosinos, in the first instance, and, in addition, in the rest of the country; which allows the level of medical practice in San Luis to rise. Currently, the Faculty and doctors from Potosí are considered the best in the country.

The tendency to study abroad persisted during the decades of the 30s and 40s. The specialties were better every day, extending the teaching in Mexico City. In the 1950s, after World War II, a tendency began to go to the United States to specialize, and with this, the risk was generated that these talented doctors would no longer return to the country and would stay to work there. However, most did come back and set a high standard throughout medical practice.

Between 1953 and 1954, another boost was given to the teaching of medicine in the state, by hiring full-time professors, so that by the end of 1960 the faculty became the most important in the country, as it has been until now.

Political Twitter:

Social movements in contemporary times have emerged with the intelligence of professionals and the anger of the popular and peasant social classes, always misunderstood by extreme capitalism that, day by day, only thinks about earning more money and not human capital. For this reason, the current task of the federal government, and of some local governments such as that of San Luis Potosí, of directing resources in their annual budgets to the majority with productive projects and job creation, is the best policy for the country, Otherwise, the country would already be involved in countless social movements, probably violent; citizens were already fed up with so much government abuse and private companies.

From San Luis de la Patria

BY ARCH. JUAN CARLOS MACHINENA MORALES

JCMACHINENA@HERALDODEMEXICO.COM.MX

@JCMACHINENA

CAR