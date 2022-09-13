Maccabi Haifa-PSG, the prediction: goalkeeper Messi likes, exact result 0-4 more than a suggestion

On Wednesday 14 September at 9.00 pm, the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa will be the setting for the second day of the UEFA Champions League in group A and will host the match between Paris Saint Germain And Maccabi Haifa. The two teams will come to the meeting with the moods at the antipodes in the face of the results obtained during the debut in the competition: the Paris team triumphed against Juventus for 2-1 – on the Kylian scorer’s notebook Mbappeauthor of a brace, and Weston McKennie – while the Maccabi was defeated 2-0 by Estàdio da Luz against Benfica thanks to Rafa’s networks Silva and Alejandro Grimaldo.

Here Maccabi Haifa

The Maccabi Haifa after four seasonal outings he occupies the first position of the Liga ha’Al with a record of only victories as well as ten goals scored and three conceded. Undoubtedly, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League was far from smooth, with the Israeli side defeating the Red Star. Despite this, however, in the start of the season there is also the defeat against the historical rivals of the Hapoel Beer Sheva in the National Super Cup. The key man in Barak’s training Bakhar is Omer Atzili, protagonist so far of six goals and two assists in four appearances.

Maccabi Haifa

Probable formation Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi coach Haifa Barak Bakhar for the big date against the Paris Saint Germain should field the usual 3-4-2-1 with Cohen between the posts; four defensive department consisting of Sundgren, Planic, Goldberg And Hazizia; in the median the three interpreters should be Lavi, Mohamed And Cornud; to complete the starting eleven Chiery behind Pierrot And David.

MACCABI HAIFA (3-4-1-2): Cohen, Sundgren, Planic, Goldberg, Hazizia, Lavi, Mohamed, Cornud, Chiery, Pierrot, David. Trainer: Barak Bakhar

Here Paris Saint Germain

The Paris Saint Germain currently commands the Ligue 1 championship with 19 points in 7 games. The loot is clear: in addition to six triumphs and a draw, there are also 24 goals made and 4 conceded which – with all the probabilities of the case – should project the Paris team towards the conquest of the national championship. In addition, PSG also won in their UEFA Champions League debut this season against Juventus thanks to a sumptuous performance of the trident composed by Lionel Messi, Neymar JR and Kylian Mbappe and, in the match against Maccabi Haifa is unquestionably the favorite team.

Probable formation Paris Saint Germain

PSG coach Christophe Galtier for the second match of the season of UCL should field the conventional 3-4-3 with Donnarumma in the door; defense composed of Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos And Kimpembe; midfield four with Hakimi And Nuno Mendes on the lanes, while Verratti And Fabian Ruiz in the middle of; in attack space to the trident Messi–Neymar–Mbappè

PARIS SAINT GERMAIN (3-4-3): Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe. Trainer: Christophe Galtier

PSG-Juventus

Maccabi Haifa-PSG: the prediction

In view of the match scheduled for Wednesday 14 September at 21.00 at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa between PSG And Maccabi, there are very few unknowns in terms of ambitions, technical caliber and characteristics. But despite this, the Israeli team will try to honor the challenge with a remarkable competitive spirit.

Maccabi Haifa-PSG, what to bet