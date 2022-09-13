Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi on the failed cameo of … Jesus

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available streaming on Disney + for all subscribers, and will soon be on sale for the home video market as well – if you are interested, we recommend that you book as soon as possible for special editions which may sell out soon.

Numerous hidden secrets of the film have already been revealed over the months, from cut scenes with three characters in the final cut to the role of Russel Crowe, who was originally supposed to be quite different from Zeus.

Director Taika Waititiwho is also working with Lucasfilm on a new Star Wars movie, revealed that he cut another cameo from the final cut of Thor: Love and Thunder. And yes, the cameo was just that of Jesus Christ.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Waititi explained some of his initial ideas for the film, one of which he planned to include in Thor 4 the key religious figure of the real world.

Asked by film critic Ali Plumb about any gods “Too crazy” to be included in the film, Waititi remarked to be “Surprised that the god of ravioli made it” to be included in the pantheon of Omnipotence City, the galactic city that Thor, Valkyrie, Jane Foster and Korg visit during the events of the film.

The most singular mention came, Waititi continues, when in a short scene Valkyrie mentions a “God of carpentry”. It is a reference, explains the director, to Jesus Christthe important Christian religious figure who, according to popular belief, was a carpenter before starting to preach.

The cameo of Jesus in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it therefore almost happened, but Marvel Studios have probably stopped the thing in the bud to avoid any too many discussions.

Jesus is not the only missed cameo in the final version of the film. For example, the presence of Dionysuswho must have had a quick exchange with Thor.

Here she is synopsis on the new Thor movie:

The film sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr, the slaughterer of gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlisted the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magic hammer. Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in Italian cinemas on 6 July 2022. The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who will play Korg again, and the cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon , Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Jaimie Alexander, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista.

