London fashion week will be dedicated to Queen Elizabeth. Shows suspended on Monday 19 September for the state funeral

Elizabeth II with Anna Wintour at a Richard Quinn fashion show at Lfw (Twitter @Royalfamily)



God save the King. God save London fashion week. The British fashion council has just stated that the fashion week of the English capital, scheduled from Thursday 15 until 20 September, will be dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with precise moments in his memory. As already clarified, due to its business-to-business nature, the event will be able to proceed following the real protocol.

“After speaking with stylists and industry members, as an industry we want to unite as a creative and business community to celebrate its legacy and commitment to creativity and design,” he said. Caroline Rushchief executive of the BFC, communicating the update of the calendar following the confirmation arrived in the past few hours from Buckingham Palace: the state funeral of the queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday 19 September, 11 am local time, corresponding to 12 noon in Italy. The British fashion council has therefore provided for the suspension of all the shows initially scheduled for Monday, which will be postponed mainly to Tuesday 20 September.

But this is not the only change in the agenda of London fashion week, in which activities that are not strictly b2b, i.e. parties, inaugurations and social gatherings that “will be postponed or reduced to focus on business ».

Furthermore, although the BFC has confirmed that all core business activities, such as fashion shows, can continue, the new program validates the cancellations previously communicated by the individual brands. Like those of the top players Raf Simons And Burberry, whose fashion shows would have been respectively Friday 16 September and Saturday 17 September. First the maison led by the style of Riccardo Tisci and then Simons have in fact decided to cancel their events, following the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “We will stop at this moment of great sadness,” reads a note released by Raf Simons. “We will take this time to respect her legacy of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years on her throne. Our thoughts are with the royal family and the people of the Commonwealth. ‘ Also skipped the catwalk of Roksanda as it should have taken place inside a royal park.

As for the confirmed brands, the fashion shows of JW Anderson, Richard Quinn, Erdem, Simone Rocha And Christopher Kanehighlight of a fashion week that, before the tragic news that shook the nation, should have re-launched London in the panorama of the big four with the largest edition in almost three years.

According to the new calendar, the brands that will take part in London fashion week are therefore fewer than the more than 110 initially expected. It starts from Thursday 15 September with the show of Daniel W. Fletcherwhich will be followed by the off-schedule of Harris Reed. Friday will therefore be the turn of Bora Aksuof the incubator Fashion Eastfrom Edward Crutchley And Paria / Farzaneh, with the great absent Raf Simons. The next day, no Burberry, but JW Anderson confirmed that at 8 pm he will seal a series of runways, including Eudon Choi And Molly Goddardto which are added presentations such as that of the milliner Stephen Jones. On Sunday 18 September the helm will be handed over to the talent of Nensi Dojakafollowed by 16Arlington, Rejina Pyo, David Koma, Halpern, Simone Rocha and Erdem. Christopher Kane will close, in place of Richard Quinn who will switch to Tuesday 20 September.

Right at the Christopher Kane fashion show, the BFC invites guests to arrive early, as before the show starts at 8pm, attendees will join the nation to observe a minute of silence that will honor Queen Elizabeth’s memory on the eve of the state funeral. He announced it Downing street, inviting the population to come together to “observe mourning and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II”. This silence can be observed “in private at home alone or with friends or at events and vigils organized locally”, therefore, even before the show.

In addition to requesting that all union flags fly at half mast, the BFC has added other moments dedicated to the memory of the queen. The Newgen venue to the Selfridges hotel it will have a space for the industry to write its tributes, just as others can be shared online on the BFC website. At the end of the fashion week, all the testimonies will be included in a condolence book for the royal family.

Proceeding, Monday 19 September, the day of the state funeral, there will be no shows or events. So on Tuesday they will slip Emilia Wickstead And Pronounce, along with Quinn. Returning to the canceled events, there will be no party for the 40 years of Diet Coke for which Kate Moss he had brought his creative talent. Similarly, the cocktail will not be held either Net-a-porter that would have celebrated the four emerging talents, winners of the last edition of Vanguard education fund. Same fate for Prada beauty who has decided to postpone the launch party of the new fragrance Prada Paradoxe which sees the actress and activist as the protagonist of the campaign Emma Watson.

Nonetheless, the BFC is preparing to welcome its guests: “We ask you, the local and international fashion community, to participate in London fashion week and support the designers”, reads a note. “It’s been an incredibly busy two years for the industry, so it’s important to stick together and support the industry for what is an unparalleled business opportunity for the participating brands and designers.” The invitation is therefore to link the coverage of the event to its business context, taking into account the mood of the nation. London Fashion Week celebrations will be postponed to October, with rescheduled parties and events, as well as fashion shows and presentations. (All rights reserved)