Leonardo Di Caprio and Gigi Hadid: is a love being born?

S.ingle but not too long, at least not for too long. Leonardo Dicapriofresh from a romantic separation from Camila Morrone, with whom he has been a steady couple for the past four years, may soon change his sentimental status thanks to Gigi Hadid. According to reports from various sources to the magazine People, there could be something between the two. And this could be the end of summer gossip.

Leonardo Di Caprio and Gigi Hadid are getting to know each other

The Oscar winner, 47, and the supermodel, 27, were seen together around New York. And the question arises: friends, acquaintances or something more? “They are becoming unknown»A source told the American magazine, specifying that the two have not yet reached the typical phase of dating between two possible boyfriends. “Leo is definitely chasing Gigi»A second source told the newspaper, implying that the actor would not mind at all starting a love story with the model. And a third source added: “They were seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the engagement ended. Since then, he has been out with friends and family. ‘

He is always in New York

So, for the moment only rumors and indiscretions. It is not yet clear what exactly there is between Leonardo Di Caprio and Gigi Hadid. But there is a detail that has particularly intrigued. In recent times, after the end of the love story with the model Camila Morrone, the Hollywood star has often been seen in New York, where Gigi Hadid lives with daughter Khai. Coincidence or is there something else?

The end of the love story with Camila Morrone

It was the year 2018 when the star of Titanic and Camila Morrone were first seen together during a trip to Aspen, Colorado. In the following years, the two were immortalized together several times: on the beaches of St. Barts, in Paris, in Malibu and in New York. The couple’s official debut dates back to the 2020 Oscars, when they showed themselves sitting next to each other in the front row. The two never talked about their relationship. Only at first, in 2019, Camila Morrone revealed to the Los Angeles Times to feel frustrated by the media attention on this relationship, especially because of the 22-year age difference. “There are so many relationships in Hollywood and around the world where the partners have big age differences. I think anyone should be able to go out with whoever they want ». Then, after separate summer vacations, their romance came to an end. Does Gigi Hadid have anything to do with it?

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Gigi Hadid and her life as a mother

Even the top has an important love behind it: in 2021 the relationship with Zayn Malik ended, father of the his baby, Khai, born in 2020. Since then, Gigi has put her daughter and work first in her life. It seems that she wants to dedicate herself to her baby, asking for privacy and confidentiality. And when she’s not with the baby, she’s focused on fashion shows and events. In addition to some appointments with Leonardo Di Caprio. Perhaps.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED