Laughter is the best medicine, it’s not a joke: know why – El Sol de Hermosillo

The laugh on a frequent and constant basis, it can be a factor for your Health is in good condition, since it provides many Benefits.

Whether you drop a laugh while you see one comedy or with the joke of a friend, the fact simply laugh can even relieve stress with which you load.

This checked that laugh increases the oxygenation of your body, what stimulates your heart, your brain, your lungs and your muscles, but also increases the amount of endorphins that your brain releases, which are hormones that make you feel happy.

In a Article published by the Mayo Clinic, an entity dedicated to practice, education and research, talks about all the benefits that laughing has on your health and The Sun of Hermosillo we let you know.

Short term benefits of laughter

Throw a good one laugh has very good effects in the short term since when you start laughing you not only improve your mental load, but also your body begins to experience certain changes physical.

For example stimulates many organs, this happens due to the intake of air with a high content of oxygenwhich motivates the heart, lungs and muscles and also increases endorphins that are released in the brain.

Other benefitis that it reduces stress in the peoplea big boisterous laugh, raises and lowers heart rate and Pressure blood pressure, which results in a very pleasant sensation and relaxation.

On the other hand, keep a constant laughter helps relieve tension as it stimulates circulation and relaxes muscles, which helps reduce some symptoms physical of stress.

Long-term effects of laughter

In other cases, the laughter is not only a remedy fast, it also causes a good in the Health in the long term, which causes a greater improvement in general in people.

The system immune receives an improvement thanks to a frequent laugh, this is because the thoughts positive free neuropeptides that help combat stress and anxiety diseases potentially more serious.

Also, although it looks like a jokelaughter helps diminish the pain in general, since it is able to make the body produce its own analgesics.

The increase in satisfaction personal, is another of the long-term effects, since laughter can facilitate the coping of some situation hard and also helps to connect with other people who can support in that same process.

In short, laughter gets better mood in all peopleas it is known that there are those who suffer from depression sometimes due to some illness chronic, so laughter can be a key factor in the reduction of stress, depression and anxiety.

As an extra point in favor of a good laugh, it improves the self esteemsince it causes an effect positive in the feeling that one person has on herself, feeling happy, simply gets better and fix everything.

