Kourtney Kardashian, what is Lemme? The details of his new project

Kourtney Kardashian has finally revealed to his 159 million followers what lies behind Lemme, his new mysterious project. Just five days ago the older sister of America’s most famous trio posted a photo of her sitting on a pink sofa in front of a lavender background with the brand name written on it. Accompanying this shot is the caption: “You will want to sit down after you know… activate notifications please 📲”. Obviously his fans immediately wondered what this was new project and to date, Kardashian has finally revealed the mystery. To announce what it is Lemme And when will it be available the tool most used by the Kardashians was chosen, namely Instagram.

Only today came the post revealingin which Kourtney herself writes: “Lemme finally allows me to share what I’ve done! I dreamed of this idea, I had a lot of meetings and conversations with different people. I looked for the best way to build this project, with the right partners and with a team that worked really well. When everything was finally sorted out, the rest happened with ease. Lots of hours, of calling in Zoom, lots of dreams but all with speed of decision and sincere fun! Long last, 5 years later my baby is ready for launch into the world ”.

According to the CEOthis project has been in the works for several years and therefore the satisfaction of Kourtney Kardashian in being able to officially launch it on the market and share it with its audience. The caption of the post follows by formalizing what Lemme consists of and what this brand will sell. The words written by Kardashian are: “Lemme It’s mine new line of vitamins and supplements that I created to become a divine and pleasant part of your daily life ”. Vitamins have always affected the life of Kourtney, who has also been running the natural wellness website since 2019 Poosh.

Kourtney Kardashian Lemme: the launch of the new brand

In caption Below the post announcing Lemme’s release, Kourtney adds: “We’ve collaborated with i best scientists and doctors to make the vitamins and gummy supplements as healthy as possible. We have using clinically supported ingredients and formulations that they will help you live your life to the fullest. And of course, we made them so delicious that you won’t believe they are so healthy for your body! ”. Finally, in the last few lines Kardashian announces that the official launch Lemme will be the September 27, 2022 and in the meantime he invites all his followers to follow the page to stay updated.